Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 67

Series Page

CONTRIBUTORS

Chapter One. Metabolomics in Food Science

1 Introduction

2 Definitions

3 Metabolomic Analysis

4 Metabolomics in Food Safety

5 Metabolomics in Food Processing

6 Metabolomics in Food Quality

7 Future Trends

References

Chapter Two. Implications of Light Energy on Food Quality and Packaging Selection

1 Introduction

2 The Chemistry of Light Energy on Foods

3 The Effect of Light-Induced Oxidation on Food Quality

4 Effect of Light Energy on Susceptible Food Molecules

5 Effect of Selected Light Wavelengths on Light-Responsive Food Molecules and Food Quality

6 Food Packaging to Protect Food Quality by Interference with Light Energy

7 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Antioxidant Activity and Protecting Health Effects of Common Medicinal Plants

1 Introduction

2 Oxidative Processes and Importance of Antioxidants

3 Antioxidants in Medicinal Plants

4 Medicinal Plants as Sources of Antioxidants

5 Antioxidant Activity of Medicinal Plants

6 Protecting Health Effects of Medicinal Plants

7 Conclusion

References

Chapter Four. Fatty Acid Profile of Unconventional Oilseeds

1 Introduction

2 Significance of Lipids in Human Nutrition

3 Lipid Requirements of Human Beings

4 Sources of Lipids for Human Consumption

5 Conventional Oilseeds: A Brief Overview

6 Unconventional Oilseeds: Genesis and Importance

7 Fatty Acid Profile of Selected Unconventional Oilseeds

8 Genetic Engineering: A Possibility for Novel Oilseeds

9 Single-Cell Oils—A Special Mention

10 Conclusions

References

Chapter Five. Modern Approaches in Probiotics Research to Control Foodborne Pathogens

1 Introduction

2 Probiotics

3 Interaction of Gut Microbiota and Probiotics

4 Wild-Type and Bioengineered Probiotics to Control Foodborne Enteric Pathogens

5 Delivery System for Probiotics to the Gut

6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives

References

Chapter Six. Bacteriophages for Detection and Control of Bacterial Pathogens in Food and Food-Processing Environment

1 Overview of Bacteriophage

2 Using Bacteriophages as Biocontrol Tools for Bacterial Pathogens

3 Bacteriophages for Detection of Bacterial Pathogens

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Seven. Carbon Dioxide and Ethanol Release from Champagne Glasses, Under Standard Tasting Conditions

1 Introduction

2 The CO2 Within the Bottle

3 Losses of Dissolved CO2 During Champagne Serving

4 Ascending-Bubble-Driven Flow Patterns Within Glasses and Their Impact on Gaseous CO2 and Ethanol Release Under Standard Tasting Conditions

5 Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

Index