Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
CONTRIBUTORS
Chapter One. Metabolomics in Food Science
1 Introduction
2 Definitions
3 Metabolomic Analysis
4 Metabolomics in Food Safety
5 Metabolomics in Food Processing
6 Metabolomics in Food Quality
7 Future Trends
References
Chapter Two. Implications of Light Energy on Food Quality and Packaging Selection
1 Introduction
2 The Chemistry of Light Energy on Foods
3 The Effect of Light-Induced Oxidation on Food Quality
4 Effect of Light Energy on Susceptible Food Molecules
5 Effect of Selected Light Wavelengths on Light-Responsive Food Molecules and Food Quality
6 Food Packaging to Protect Food Quality by Interference with Light Energy
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Antioxidant Activity and Protecting Health Effects of Common Medicinal Plants
1 Introduction
2 Oxidative Processes and Importance of Antioxidants
3 Antioxidants in Medicinal Plants
4 Medicinal Plants as Sources of Antioxidants
5 Antioxidant Activity of Medicinal Plants
6 Protecting Health Effects of Medicinal Plants
7 Conclusion
References
Chapter Four. Fatty Acid Profile of Unconventional Oilseeds
1 Introduction
2 Significance of Lipids in Human Nutrition
3 Lipid Requirements of Human Beings
4 Sources of Lipids for Human Consumption
5 Conventional Oilseeds: A Brief Overview
6 Unconventional Oilseeds: Genesis and Importance
7 Fatty Acid Profile of Selected Unconventional Oilseeds
8 Genetic Engineering: A Possibility for Novel Oilseeds
9 Single-Cell Oils—A Special Mention
10 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Modern Approaches in Probiotics Research to Control Foodborne Pathogens
1 Introduction
2 Probiotics
3 Interaction of Gut Microbiota and Probiotics
4 Wild-Type and Bioengineered Probiotics to Control Foodborne Enteric Pathogens
5 Delivery System for Probiotics to the Gut
6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Six. Bacteriophages for Detection and Control of Bacterial Pathogens in Food and Food-Processing Environment
1 Overview of Bacteriophage
2 Using Bacteriophages as Biocontrol Tools for Bacterial Pathogens
3 Bacteriophages for Detection of Bacterial Pathogens
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter Seven. Carbon Dioxide and Ethanol Release from Champagne Glasses, Under Standard Tasting Conditions
1 Introduction
2 The CO2 Within the Bottle
3 Losses of Dissolved CO2 During Champagne Serving
4 Ascending-Bubble-Driven Flow Patterns Within Glasses and Their Impact on Gaseous CO2 and Ethanol Release Under Standard Tasting Conditions
5 Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Index
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 5th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123947819
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945983
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA