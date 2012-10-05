Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123945983, 9780123947819

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780123947819
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123945983
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Series Page

CONTRIBUTORS

Chapter One. Metabolomics in Food Science

1 Introduction

2 Definitions

3 Metabolomic Analysis

4 Metabolomics in Food Safety

5 Metabolomics in Food Processing

6 Metabolomics in Food Quality

7 Future Trends

Chapter Two. Implications of Light Energy on Food Quality and Packaging Selection

1 Introduction

2 The Chemistry of Light Energy on Foods

3 The Effect of Light-Induced Oxidation on Food Quality

4 Effect of Light Energy on Susceptible Food Molecules

5 Effect of Selected Light Wavelengths on Light-Responsive Food Molecules and Food Quality

6 Food Packaging to Protect Food Quality by Interference with Light Energy

7 Conclusions

Chapter Three. Antioxidant Activity and Protecting Health Effects of Common Medicinal Plants

1 Introduction

2 Oxidative Processes and Importance of Antioxidants

3 Antioxidants in Medicinal Plants

4 Medicinal Plants as Sources of Antioxidants

5 Antioxidant Activity of Medicinal Plants

6 Protecting Health Effects of Medicinal Plants

7 Conclusion

Chapter Four. Fatty Acid Profile of Unconventional Oilseeds

1 Introduction

2 Significance of Lipids in Human Nutrition

3 Lipid Requirements of Human Beings

4 Sources of Lipids for Human Consumption

5 Conventional Oilseeds: A Brief Overview

6 Unconventional Oilseeds: Genesis and Importance

7 Fatty Acid Profile of Selected Unconventional Oilseeds

8 Genetic Engineering: A Possibility for Novel Oilseeds

9 Single-Cell Oils—A Special Mention

10 Conclusions

Chapter Five. Modern Approaches in Probiotics Research to Control Foodborne Pathogens

1 Introduction

2 Probiotics

3 Interaction of Gut Microbiota and Probiotics

4 Wild-Type and Bioengineered Probiotics to Control Foodborne Enteric Pathogens

5 Delivery System for Probiotics to the Gut

6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives

Chapter Six. Bacteriophages for Detection and Control of Bacterial Pathogens in Food and Food-Processing Environment

1 Overview of Bacteriophage

2 Using Bacteriophages as Biocontrol Tools for Bacterial Pathogens

3 Bacteriophages for Detection of Bacterial Pathogens

4 Conclusion

Chapter Seven. Carbon Dioxide and Ethanol Release from Champagne Glasses, Under Standard Tasting Conditions

1 Introduction

2 The CO2 Within the Bottle

3 Losses of Dissolved CO2 During Champagne Serving

4 Ascending-Bubble-Driven Flow Patterns Within Glasses and Their Impact on Gaseous CO2 and Ethanol Release Under Standard Tasting Conditions

5 Conclusions and Future Prospects

Index

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians

About the Serial Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

