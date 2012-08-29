Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123945976, 9780123946492

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780123946492
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123945976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 2012
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
107.10
183.59
156.05
137.00
116.45
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
183.59
156.05
133.00
113.05
177.00
150.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Sparkling Wines: Features and Trends from Tradition

I Historical Background

II Definition and Types of Sparkling Wines and Other Effervescent Wines

III Cultivation and Harvest

IV Elaboration Process

V Organoleptic Characteristics

VI Data of Production and Consumption

Chapter 2 Occupational Allergies in Seafood-Processing Workers

I Introduction

II Seafood Industry, Processing Activities, and Populations at Risk

III Health Effects Associated with Seafood Processing and Their Epidemiology

IV Seafood Matrix, Allergen Structure, and Disease Mechanisms

V Impact of Seafood-Processing Activities on Allergenicity and Airborne Exposure Levels

VI Risk Factors for Occupational Allergies Associated with Seafood

VII Diagnosing Seafood Allergy

VIII Prevention

Chapter 3 Health Benefits of Algal Polysaccharides in Human Nutrition

I Introduction

II Significance of Dietary Fiber in Human Nutrition

III Algae as a Source of Dietary Fiber

IV Biological Activities of Algal Polysaccharides

V Conclusion

Chapter 4 Fiber, Protein, and Lupin-Enriched Foods: Role for Improving Cardiovascular Health

I Introduction

II Cardiovascular Disease

III Overweight, Obesity, and Its Consequences

IV Causes of Obesity

V Macronutrients in the control of energy intake, and body weight and composition

VI Protein and Fiber: Effects on Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors

VII Lupin

VIII Conclusion

Chapter 5 “Green Preservatives”: Combating Fungi in the Food and Feed Industry by Applying Antifungal Lactic Acid Bacteria

I Introduction

II Food Quality and Safety

III Lab as Biopreservatives

IV Conclusions

Index

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123946492
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123945976

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.