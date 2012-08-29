Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Sparkling Wines: Features and Trends from Tradition
I Historical Background
II Definition and Types of Sparkling Wines and Other Effervescent Wines
III Cultivation and Harvest
IV Elaboration Process
V Organoleptic Characteristics
VI Data of Production and Consumption
Chapter 2 Occupational Allergies in Seafood-Processing Workers
I Introduction
II Seafood Industry, Processing Activities, and Populations at Risk
III Health Effects Associated with Seafood Processing and Their Epidemiology
IV Seafood Matrix, Allergen Structure, and Disease Mechanisms
V Impact of Seafood-Processing Activities on Allergenicity and Airborne Exposure Levels
VI Risk Factors for Occupational Allergies Associated with Seafood
VII Diagnosing Seafood Allergy
VIII Prevention
Chapter 3 Health Benefits of Algal Polysaccharides in Human Nutrition
I Introduction
II Significance of Dietary Fiber in Human Nutrition
III Algae as a Source of Dietary Fiber
IV Biological Activities of Algal Polysaccharides
V Conclusion
Chapter 4 Fiber, Protein, and Lupin-Enriched Foods: Role for Improving Cardiovascular Health
I Introduction
II Cardiovascular Disease
III Overweight, Obesity, and Its Consequences
IV Causes of Obesity
V Macronutrients in the control of energy intake, and body weight and composition
VI Protein and Fiber: Effects on Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors
VII Lupin
VIII Conclusion
Chapter 5 “Green Preservatives”: Combating Fungi in the Food and Feed Industry by Applying Antifungal Lactic Acid Bacteria
I Introduction
II Food Quality and Safety
III Lab as Biopreservatives
IV Conclusions
Index
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series since 1948
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123946492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945976
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA