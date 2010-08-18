Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 60
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780123809452
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th August 2010
Page Count: 160
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 18th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809445
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.