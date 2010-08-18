Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809445, 9780123809452

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780123809452
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th August 2010
Page Count: 160
Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.

