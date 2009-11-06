Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Soy protein in infant formula
- Quinoa: Composition, Chemistry, and Functional and Nutritional Properties
- Gossypol
- Protein Haze Formation and Control in Wine
- Traditional Balsamic Vinegar
- Chemical Approaches to the Assessment of Cheese Quality
- 3D Molecular Similarity – Applications in Food Chemistry
- Clostridium difficile – Its Potential as a Source of Foodborne Disease
Dominque Turck
Lillian Abugoch James
Xi Wang
Elizabeth Waters
Paolo Giudici, Pasquale Massimiliano Falcone and Lisa Solieri
Luis E Rodriguez-Saona
Karina Martínez-Mayorga
Jose L. Medina-Franco
Maja Rupnik
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
