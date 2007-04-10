Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737113, 9780080488158

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 52

1st Edition

Editors: Steve Taylor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737113
eBook ISBN: 9780080488158
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th April 2007
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Sweetpotato: A Review of Its Past, Present, and Future Role in Human Nutrition Infectobesity: Obesity of Infectious Origin Refrigerated Fruit Juices: Quality and Safety Issues Tetrodotoxin Poisoning Marine Biotechnology for Production of Food Ingredients Fruits of the Actinidia Genus

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship.

Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Key Features

  • Series established since 1948
  • Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
  • Unique series as it combines food science and nutrition research

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dieticians

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123737113
eBook ISBN:
9780080488158

About the Editors

Steve Taylor Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

