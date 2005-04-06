Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164493, 9780080490120

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 49

1st Edition

Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080490120
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th April 2005
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Re-Inventing the Food Guide Pyramid to Promote Health
Plant Pigments: Properties, Analysis, Degradation
Chitin, Chitosan and Co-Products: Chemistry, Production, Applications and Health Effects A Review of the Application of Sourdough Technology to Wheat Breads Detection of Insect Infestation in Stored Foods
Compression and Compaction Characteristics of Selected Food Powders

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research is an eclectic serial established in 1948. The serial recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry, as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians, are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Key Features

  • Series established since 1948
  • Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
  • Unique series as it combines food science and nutrition research

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dieticians

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490120
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120164493

Reviews

"Recommended to all biochemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY

About the Editors

Steve Taylor Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

