Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 48
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research is an eclectic serial established in 1948. The serial recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry, as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians, are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.
Key Features
- Series established since 1948
- Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
- Unique series as it combines food science and nutrition research
Readership
Food scientists in academia, professional nutritionists and dieticians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 13th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915685
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120164486
Reviews
"Recommended to all biochemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Steve Taylor Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA