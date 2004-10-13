Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164486, 9780080915685

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 48

1st Edition

Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080915685
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164486
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 2004
Page Count: 320
Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research is an eclectic serial established in 1948. The serial recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry, as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians, are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Key Features

  • Series established since 1948
  • Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
  • Unique series as it combines food science and nutrition research

Readership

Food scientists in academia, professional nutritionists and dieticians.

"Recommended to all biochemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY

Steve Taylor Editor

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

