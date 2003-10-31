Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164479, 9780080915678

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 47

1st Edition

Authors: Steve Taylor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164479
eBook ISBN: 9780080915678
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 2003
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17800.00
13350.00
12460.00
13350.00
14240.00
13350.00
13350.00
14240.00
188.14
131.70
131.70
131.70
150.51
131.70
131.70
150.51
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
205.00
143.50
143.50
143.50
164.00
143.50
143.50
164.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Milk protein modification to improve functional and biological properties Nutritional significance, metabolism, and toxicology of selenomethione Echinacea as a functional food ingredient Bioactive peptides and proteins Plant products with hypocholesterolemic potentials

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry, and professional nutritionists and dieticians

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120164479
eBook ISBN:
9780080915678

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Steve Taylor Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.