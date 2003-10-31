Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 47
Milk protein modification to improve functional and biological properties Nutritional significance, metabolism, and toxicology of selenomethione Echinacea as a functional food ingredient Bioactive peptides and proteins Plant products with hypocholesterolemic potentials
Advances in Food and Nutrition recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.
Food scientists in academia and industry, and professional nutritionists and dieticians
- 356
- English
- © Academic Press 2003
- 31st October 2003
- Academic Press
- 9780120164479
- 9780080915678
Steve Taylor Author
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA