Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164462, 9780080915661

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 46

1st Edition

Cumulative Index: Volumes 1-45

Serial Volume Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080915661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164462
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2003
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18900.00
16065.00
188.14
159.92
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A cummulative index of Volumes 1-45.

Description

This is a cumulative index of Volumes 1-45 of the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, established in 1948. This ecclectic serial recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry, as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians, are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Key Features

  • Series established in 1948
  • Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
  • Unique as it combines food science and nutrition research together

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry, and professional nutritionists and dieticians.

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915661
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120164462

Reviews

"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." —FOOD TECHNOLOGY "This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." —FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.