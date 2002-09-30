Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 45
1st Edition
Inonsitol Phosphates in Foods. Pyrrolizidine Alkaloids in Foods. Application of Ultrasonic Sensors for the Food Industry. Ozone and its Current and Future Applications for the Food Industry. The High Molecular Weight Subunits of Wheat Glutenin and their Role in Determining Wheat Processing Properties.
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines. The Advisory Board includes Daryl Lund, a recipient of the International Award by the Institute of Food Technologists. All food scientists and nutritionists should have access to this publication.
- Series established in 1948
- Advisory Board consists of 8 respected scientists
- Unique as it combines food science and nutrition research together
Food scientists in academia and industry, and professional nutritionists and dieticians.
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 30th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493305
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120164455
"This book collects together recent research in the food area and is particularly useful for people interested in new developments and techniques applied in the food industry." --CARBOHYDRATE POLYMERS (January 2004)
Steve Taylor Serial Volume Editor
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA