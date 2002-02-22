Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 44

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines. This serial was established in 1948, and continues to publish top quality articles on emerging research and developments. Some of the topics in this volume include special processing methods for high-acid liquid foods, structure and properties of fat crystal networks, taste and smell perception in the elderly, edible coatings and films, and the composition and processing of buckwheat.