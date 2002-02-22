Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164448, 9780080915654

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080915654
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164448
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2002
Page Count: 449

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academia and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines. This serial was established in 1948, and continues to publish top quality articles on emerging research and developments. Some of the topics in this volume include special processing methods for high-acid liquid foods, structure and properties of fat crystal networks, taste and smell perception in the elderly, edible coatings and films, and the composition and processing of buckwheat.

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry, and professional nutritionists and dieticians.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and other seriously interested in analysis." @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." @source:--FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH

About the Editors

Steve Taylor Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

