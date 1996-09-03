Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164394, 9780080567846

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080567846
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 1996
Page Count: 378
Table of Contents

G.V. Barbosa-Canovas, L. Ma, J.L. Kokini, and A. Ibarz, The Rheology of Semiliquid Foods. S.F. Chang, A.M. Pearson, and T.C. Huang, Control of the Dehydration Process in Production of Intermediate-Moisture Meat Products: A Review. P.F. Fox, T.P. O'Connor, P.L.H. McSweeney, T.P. Guinee, and N.M. O'Brien, Cheese: Physical, Biochemical, and Nutritional Aspects. D.D. Rawles, G.J. Flick, and R.E. Martin, Biogenic Amines in Fish and Shellfish. Chapter References. Index

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academic and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Reviews

@qu:"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." @source:--FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH

About the Serial Volume Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

