Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 39
1st Edition
G.V. Barbosa-Canovas, L. Ma, J.L. Kokini, and A. Ibarz, The Rheology of Semiliquid Foods. S.F. Chang, A.M. Pearson, and T.C. Huang, Control of the Dehydration Process in Production of Intermediate-Moisture Meat Products: A Review. P.F. Fox, T.P. O'Connor, P.L.H. McSweeney, T.P. Guinee, and N.M. O'Brien, Cheese: Physical, Biochemical, and Nutritional Aspects. D.D. Rawles, G.J. Flick, and R.E. Martin, Biogenic Amines in Fish and Shellfish. Chapter References. Index
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academic and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.
Researchers and graduate students in food science and nutrition.
@qu:"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." @source:--FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH
Steve Taylor Serial Volume Editor
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA