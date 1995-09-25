Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 38
L.F. Pivarnik, A.G. Senecal, and A.G. Rand, Hydrolytic and Transgalactosylic Activities of Commercial beta-Galactosidase (Lactase) in Food Processing. L. Slade and H. Levine, Glass Transitions and Water–Food Structure Interactions. D.S. Jackson and D.L. Shandera, Jr., Corn Wet Milling: Separation Chemistry and Technology. Subject Index.
The appearance of Volume 38 marks a transition for Advances in Food and Nutrition Research as Steve L. Taylor assumes editorial responsibility for the series. Under John Kinsella's guiding hand, Advances in Food Research strengthened its reputation as the leading publication for comprehensive reviews on important topics in food science, evolving into Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, a title which better reflected his interest in the integral relationships between food science and nutrition. Building on this legacy of quality scholarship, Dr. Taylor brings a fresh perspective to the serial, seeking novel approaches to research in food and nutritional science.
Researchers and graduate students in food science and nutrition.
307 pages
- 307
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 25th September 1995
Academic Press
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567839
@qu:"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." @source:--FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH
John Kinsella Serial Volume Editor
University of California, Davis, California, USA
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA