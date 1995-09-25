Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164387, 9780080567839

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Kinsella
Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080567839
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 1995
Page Count: 307
Table of Contents

L.F. Pivarnik, A.G. Senecal, and A.G. Rand, Hydrolytic and Transgalactosylic Activities of Commercial beta-Galactosidase (Lactase) in Food Processing. L. Slade and H. Levine, Glass Transitions and Water–Food Structure Interactions. D.S. Jackson and D.L. Shandera, Jr., Corn Wet Milling: Separation Chemistry and Technology. Subject Index.

Description

The appearance of Volume 38 marks a transition for Advances in Food and Nutrition Research as Steve L. Taylor assumes editorial responsibility for the series. Under John Kinsella's guiding hand, Advances in Food Research strengthened its reputation as the leading publication for comprehensive reviews on important topics in food science, evolving into Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, a title which better reflected his interest in the integral relationships between food science and nutrition. Building on this legacy of quality scholarship, Dr. Taylor brings a fresh perspective to the serial, seeking novel approaches to research in food and nutritional science.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in food science and nutrition.

Reviews

@qu:"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." @source:--FOOD TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." @source:--FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Kinsella Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, University of California, Davis, California, USA

About the Serial Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

