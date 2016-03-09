Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Oats – From Farm to Fork
- Calcium and Vitamin D in Obesity and Related Chronic Disease
Poonam K. Pannu, Emily K. Calton and Mario Soares
Ravi Menon, Tanhia Gonzalez, Mario Ferruzzi, Eric Jackson, Dan Winderl and Jay Watson
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences, bringing together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. The book contains contributions that detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, providing those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the latest, most important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Contains peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- Recognized as the go-to series on the topic of advances in food and nutrition research since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 114
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 9th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051702
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047729
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jeya Henry Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore