Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047729, 9780128051702

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 77

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jeya Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780128051702
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047729
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 2016
Page Count: 114
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
182.00
154.70
195.41
166.10
143.00
121.55
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
110.00
93.50
182.00
154.70
254.50
216.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Oats – From Farm to Fork

    2. Ravi Menon, Tanhia Gonzalez, Mario Ferruzzi, Eric Jackson, Dan Winderl and Jay Watson

  2. Calcium and Vitamin D in Obesity and Related Chronic Disease
    Poonam K. Pannu, Emily K. Calton and Mario Soares

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences, bringing together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. The book contains contributions that detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, providing those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • Provides the latest, most important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Contains peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • Recognized as the go-to series on the topic of advances in food and nutrition research since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.

Details

No. of pages:
114
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128051702
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128047729

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Jeya Henry Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.