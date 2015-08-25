Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022276, 9780128024287

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 75

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jeya Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780128024287
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2015
Page Count: 170
Table of Contents

    1. Vitamin D, Cancer Risk and Mortality

      2. Elena Tagliabue, Sara Raimondi and Sara Gandini

    2. Chia (Salvia hispanica): A Review of Native Mexican Seed and its Nutritional and Functional Properties

      3. Ma. Ángeles Valdivia-López and Alberto Tecante

    3. Physical Activity and Health: ‘What is Old is New Again’

      4. Andrew P. Hills, Steven J. Street and Nuala M. Byrne

    4. Body Composition in Asians and Caucasians; Comparative Analyses and Influences on Cardiometabolic Outcomes
      Sumanto Haldar, Siok Ching Chia and Jeyakumar Henry

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences, bringing together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship.

The book contains contributions that detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, providing those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • Provides the latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Contains peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • Ideal for those studying and researching topics, including glutamate, umami, capsaicin, gotukola, vitamin D, and chia seeds, amongst others
  • The go-to series on the topic of advances in food and nutrition research since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.

About the Serial Editors

Jeya Henry Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore

