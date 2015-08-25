Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Vitamin D, Cancer Risk and Mortality
- Chia (Salvia hispanica): A Review of Native Mexican Seed and its Nutritional and Functional Properties
- Physical Activity and Health: ‘What is Old is New Again’
- Body Composition in Asians and Caucasians; Comparative Analyses and Influences on Cardiometabolic Outcomes
Sumanto Haldar, Siok Ching Chia and Jeyakumar Henry
Elena Tagliabue, Sara Raimondi and Sara Gandini
Ma. Ángeles Valdivia-López and Alberto Tecante
Andrew P. Hills, Steven J. Street and Nuala M. Byrne
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences, bringing together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship.
The book contains contributions that detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, providing those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Contains peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- Ideal for those studying and researching topics, including glutamate, umami, capsaicin, gotukola, vitamin D, and chia seeds, amongst others
- The go-to series on the topic of advances in food and nutrition research since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024287
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022276
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jeya Henry Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore