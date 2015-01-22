Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 74
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Jeya Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780128024270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd January 2015
Page Count: 146
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Leveraging Agriculture for Nutrition Impact through the Feed the Future Initiative
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Linking Agriculture and Nutrition
- 3 The Landscape Analysis of Feed the Future Activities
- 4 Moving Forward
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Disclaimer
- Chapter Two: Health Benefits of Prebiotic Fibers
- Abstract
- 1 Prebiotic Fibers
- 2 Physiological Effects of Different Prebiotic Fibers
- 3 Nutrition and Health Claims Based on Prebiotic Fibers
- 4 Future Developments
- Chapter Three: Vegetarian Diets Across the Lifecycle: Impact on Zinc Intake and Status
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definitions of Vegetarian Diets
- 3 Zinc Intake and Bioavailability
- 4 Mechanisms of Zinc Homeostasis
- 5 Determination of Zinc Status
- 6 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Healthy Adults
- 7 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Pregnancy and Lactation
- 8 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Children
- 9 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in the Elderly
- 10 Limitations and Further Research
- 11 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 22nd January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024270
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022269
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jeya Henry Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.