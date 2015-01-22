Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022269, 9780128024270

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Jeya Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780128024270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd January 2015
Page Count: 146
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
107.10
195.41
166.10
182.00
154.70
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
182.00
154.70
110.00
93.50
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Leveraging Agriculture for Nutrition Impact through the Feed the Future Initiative
    • Abstract
    • 1 Background
    • 2 Linking Agriculture and Nutrition
    • 3 The Landscape Analysis of Feed the Future Activities
    • 4 Moving Forward
    • 5 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgment
    • Disclaimer
  • Chapter Two: Health Benefits of Prebiotic Fibers
    • Abstract
    • 1 Prebiotic Fibers
    • 2 Physiological Effects of Different Prebiotic Fibers
    • 3 Nutrition and Health Claims Based on Prebiotic Fibers
    • 4 Future Developments
  • Chapter Three: Vegetarian Diets Across the Lifecycle: Impact on Zinc Intake and Status
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Definitions of Vegetarian Diets
    • 3 Zinc Intake and Bioavailability
    • 4 Mechanisms of Zinc Homeostasis
    • 5 Determination of Zinc Status
    • 6 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Healthy Adults
    • 7 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Pregnancy and Lactation
    • 8 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in Children
    • 9 Vegetarian Diets and Zinc Status in the Elderly
    • 10 Limitations and Further Research
    • 11 Conclusion
  • Index

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128024270
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128022269

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Jeya Henry Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.