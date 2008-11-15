Advances in Flow Injection Analysis and Related Techniques, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction to flow analysis Flow injection analysis - its origins and progress, by Elo Hansen From Beaker to Programmable Microfluidics, by Jarda Ruzicka Principles of flow injection analysis, by Ian McKelvie Theoretical basis of flow injection analysis, by Spas Kolev Flow analysis bibliometrics, by Stuart Chalk Part II: On-line sample manipulation On-line sample pretreatment: dissolution and digestion, by Victor Cerdá and José Estela On-line sample pretreatment: extraction and preconcentration, by Tadao Sakai and Shoji Motomizu Membrane based separation techniques-Dialysis and filtration, by Lola Luque de Castro Membrane based separation techniques-Gas diffusion and Pervaporation, by Lola Luque de Castro and B. Álvarez-Sánchez Chromatographic separation, by Petr Solich Flow analysis –Capillary electrophoresis, by Peter Hauser and Pavel Kuban Part III: Detection Photometric, by Wolfgang Frenzel and Ian McKelvie Luminescence, by Paul Francis and Conor Hoagan Atomic spectrometric detection, by Elo Hansen and Manuel Miro Vibrational spectrometry in flow analysis, by Miguel del la Guardia, Salvador Garrigues and Sergio Armenta Electrochemical detection, by Ari Ivaska Miscellaneous detection methods, by Kate Grudpan and Jaroon Jakmunee Part IV: Applications of Flow Injection Analysis Food, beverages and agricultural applications, by Antonio Rangel, Ildiko Toth, and Marcela Segundo Recent applications of flow analysis techniques in the life sciences, by Jianhua Wang Bioprocess and pharmaceutical applicationsMirek Polasek Applications of Flow Analysis: Industrial and process analysis, by Celio Pasquini and Márcio Rebouças Atmospheric Trace Gas Analyses by Flow Based Measurements, by Sandy Dasgupta and Kei Toda Environmental applications of flow injection analysis: Water, sediments and soils, by Paul Worsfold, Grady Hanrahan and Ian McKelvie
Description
The concept of flow injection analysis (FIA) was first proposed in 1975 by Ruzicka and Hansen, and this initiated a field of research that would, over more than three decades, involve thousands of researchers, and which has to date resulted in close to 20,000 publications in the international scientific literature. Since its introduction, a number of books, including some specialized monographs, have been published on this subject with the latest in 2000. However, in this decade there has been a number of significant advances in the flow analysis area, and in particular in sequential injection analysis (SIA) techniques, and more recently with the introduction of Lab on a Valve (LOV) and bead injection flow systems. This book aims to cover the most important advances in these new areas, as well as in classical FIA, which still remains the most popular flow analysis technique used in analytical practice. Topics covered in the 23 chapters include the fundamental and underlying principles of flow analysis and associated equipment, the fluid-dynamic theory of FIA, an extensive coverage of detection methods (e.g. atomic and molecular spectrometry, electroanalytical methods). In addition, there are several chapters on on-line separation (e.g. filtration, gas diffusion, dialysis, pervaporation, solvent and membrane extraction, and chromatography), as well as on other sample pretreatment techniques, such as digestion. The book also incorporates several chapters on major areas of application of flow analysis in industrial process monitoring (e.g food and beverages, drugs and pharmaceuticals), environmental and agricultural analysis and life sciences. The contributing authors, who include the founders of flow injection analysis, are all leading experts in flow analytical techniques, and their chapters not only provide a critical review of the current state of this area, but also suggest future trends.
Key Features
- Provides a critical review of the current state of and future trends in flow analytical techniques
- Offers a comprehensive elucidation of the principles and theoretical basis of flow analysis
- Presents important applications in all major areas of chemical analysis, from food products to environmental concerns
Readership
All analytical chemists, whether working in industrial, government, clinical, biological, agricultural, food or environmental sectors; advanced students in analytical chemsitry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 15th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530943
About the Series Volume Editors
Spas Kolev Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, Australia
Ian McKelvie Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Australia