Advances in Fixation Technology for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-4

Topics will include: Foot and ankle locking plate technology;Advanced fixation for surgery in patients with diabetes mellitus;Advances in intramedullary nailing for the foot and ankle;Advances on external fixation for reconstructive and plastic foot and ankle surgery;Internal fixation “beaming” techniques for the diabetic Charcot foot;Opening wedge and anatomic specific plates for foot and ankle deformities;Percutaneous Internal Fixation Advancements for foot and ankle trauma