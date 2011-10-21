Advances in Fixation Technology for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711222

Advances in Fixation Technology for the Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Burns
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711222
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st October 2011
Description

Topics will include: Foot and ankle locking plate technology;Advanced fixation for surgery in patients with diabetes mellitus;Advances in intramedullary nailing for the foot and ankle;Advances on external fixation for reconstructive and plastic foot and ankle surgery;Internal fixation “beaming” techniques for the diabetic Charcot foot;Opening wedge and anatomic specific plates for foot and ankle deformities;Percutaneous Internal Fixation Advancements for foot and ankle trauma

About the Authors

Patrick Burns Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh

