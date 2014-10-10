Advances in Fermented Foods and Beverages
1st Edition
Improving Quality, Technologies and Health Benefits
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Part One. Fermented foods and health
- 1. Probiotic fermented foods and health promotion
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Probiotic fermented foods and health promotion
- 1.3. Health benefits deriving from the consumption of probiotics
- 1.4. Gastrointestinal health
- 1.5. Immune health
- 1.6. Metabolic health
- 1.7. Summary
- 1.8. Future trends
- 1.9. Sources of further information and advice
- 2. Exopolysaccharides from fermented dairy products and health promotion
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Exopolysaccharides (EPSs) from fermented dairy products
- 2.3. Interaction with the human intestinal microbiome
- 2.4. Interaction with the immune system
- 2.5. Interaction with enteric pathogens and toxins
- 2.6. Diverse interactions and potential health benefits
- 2.7. Conclusions
- 3. Bioactive peptides from fermented foods and health promotion
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Release of bioactive peptides during microbial fermentation
- 3.3. Bioactive peptides in fermented dairy and soy products
- 3.4. Bioactive peptides in health promotion
- 3.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 4. Conjugated linoleic acid production in fermented foods
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Basic knowledge of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)
- 4.3. CLA content of unprocessed food ingredients
- 4.4. Factors influencing the CLA content of raw materials, and the effect of animal diet on CLA content of milk and meat
- 4.5. CLA content of fermented food products
- 4.6. Health effects of CLA
- 4.7. Future trends
- 5. Effect of fermentation on the phytochemical contents and antioxidant properties of plant foods
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Effect of fermentation on phytochemical profiles of plant foods and the bioavailability of nutrients
- 5.3. Effect of fermentation on antioxidant properties of plant foods
- 5.4. Health-promoting effects of fermented plant foods: a case of phytochemical and antioxidant property changes
- 5.5. Conclusions
- 6. Traditional cereal fermented foods as sources of functional microorganisms
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Food fermentation processes
- 6.3. Antimicrobial proteins isolated from boza-related lactic acid bacteria
- 6.4. Fermented cereal-based food from Africa and Latin America
- 6.5. Starter cultures and cereal-based fermented food
- 6.6. Cereal-based probiotic foods
- Part Two. Fermentation microbiology
- 7. Advanced methods for the identification, enumeration, and characterization of microorganisms in fermented foods
- 7.1. The fermented food microbial ecosystem
- 7.2. Culture-dependent methods
- 7.3. Culture-independent methods: diversity in microbial communities
- 7.4. Culture-independent methods: metabolic activity in microbial communities
- 7.5. Recent insights: pyrosequencing
- 7.6. Conclusions
- 8. Systems biology and metabolic engineering of lactic acid bacteria for improved fermented foods
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Metabolic engineering in industrial lactic acid bacteria (LAB)
- 8.3. Systems biology and metabolic engineering in LAB
- 8.4. Conclusions
- 8.5. Sources of further information and advice
- 9. Designing wine yeast for the future
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Accidental beginnings and ancient wisdom
- 9.3. Turning hindsight into foresight
- 9.4. The ancient art of winemaking meets frontier yeast science
- 9.5. Engineering yeast to make better wine
- 9.6. Future trends
- 10. Modern approaches for isolation, selection, and improvement of bacterial strains for fermentation applications
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Screening of strain collections
- 10.3. Classical strain improvement
- 10.4. Future trends
- 10.5. Sources of further information and advice
- 11. Advances in starter culture technology: focus on drying processes
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Protective agents
- 11.3. Starter culture fermentation process
- 11.4. Freeze drying for the production of dried starter cultures
- 11.5. Spray drying for the production of dried starter cultures
- 11.6. Vacuum drying for the production of dried starter cultures
- 11.7. Product characteristics and storage stability
- 11.8. Conclusion
- Part Three. Quality and safety of fermented foods
- 12. Controlling the formation of biogenic amines in fermented foods
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Molecular determinants of biogenic amine formation
- 12.3. Environmental factors involved in the production of biogenic amines
- 12.4. Techniques for the detection of biogenic amine-producing bacteria
- 12.5. Techniques for the detection of biogenic amines
- 12.6. Future trends
- 12.7. Legislation concerning biogenic amine content in food
- 12.8. Sources of further information and advice
- 13. Biopreservation effects in fermented foods
- 13.1. Preservation and biopreservation
- 13.2. Biopreservative effect of lactic and acetic acids
- 13.3. Biopreservative effect of phenyllactic acid
- 13.4. Biopreservative effect of diacetyl
- 13.5. Biopreservative effect of cyclic dipeptides (2,5-diketopiperazines)
- 13.6. Biopreservative effect of bacteriocins
- 13.7. Biopreservative effect of other compounds
- 13.8. Conclusions
- 14. Lactic acid bacteria as antifungal agents
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Natural antifungal compounds produced by lactic acid bacteria
- 14.3. Factors affecting production of antifungal compounds by lactic acid bacteria
- 14.4. Potential applications of lactic acid bacteria as antifungal compounds
- 14.5. Lactic acid bacteria and mycotoxins
- Part Four. Particular products, and approaches towards
quality improvement and fermentation control
- 15. Quality improvement and fermentation control in meat products
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Types of fermented meats
- 15.3. Principles of manufacture of fermented meats
- 15.4. Microbiological and chemical changes during meat fermentation
- 15.5. Starter cultures
- 15.6. Microbiological safety
- 15.7. Recent and future trends
- 15.8. Sources of further information and advice
- 16. Quality improvement and fermentation control in fish products
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Salted and fermented fish products
- 16.3. Narezushi
- 16.4. Functionality of lactic-acid fermented fish foods
- 17. Quality improvement and fermentation control in dough fermentations
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Advances in understanding of microbiota and physiology
- 17.3. Physiology and its impact on bread quality
- 17.4. Developments in use of starter cultures
- 17.5. Quality and safety issues
- 17.6. Health benefits
- 17.7. Future trends
- 18. Quality, safety, biofunctionality and fermentation control in soya
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Fermented soya products
- 18.3. Quality and food safety aspects
- 18.4. Biofunctionality and health aspects
- 18.5. Future trends and research needs
- 18.6. Sources of further information and advice
- 19. The microbial dynamics of wine fermentation
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Overview of the winemaking process: from vineyard to bottle
- 19.3. Pre-fermentation microbiota
- 19.4. Fermentation microbiota
- 19.5. Post-fermentation microbiota
- 19.6. Methods of diversity assessment
- 19.7. Factors impacting the presence and persistence of microbes
- 19.8. Dynamics of yeast during the primary fermentation phase
- 19.9. Advances in understanding yeast fermentation physiology
- 19.10. Future trends
- 19.11. Sources of further information and advice
- 20. Quality improvement and fermentation control in beer
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Genetic improvement of brewer’s yeast
- 20.3. Anaerobic beer contaminants
- 20.4. New trends in fermentation
- 20.5. New products: finding profitable niches
- 20.6. Beer in relation to nutrition and health
- 20.7. Future trends
- 21. Coffee: fermentation and microbiota
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Coffee processing
- 21.3. The microbiology of coffee fermentation
- 21.4. Towards the use of starter cultures to optimize fermentation
- 21.5. Mycotoxin production
- 21.6. Conclusion
- 22. Quality improvement and fermentation control in vegetables
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. History and present product range
- 22.3. Food fermentations: complex networks
- 22.4. Technological factors
- 22.5. Ingredients and additives
- 22.6. Microbiology of fermentation
- 22.7. Faulty products and spoilage
- 22.8. Kimchi
- 22.9. Future trends
- Index
Description
Fermentation is used in a wide range of food and beverage applications, and the technology for enhancing this process is continually evolving. This book reviews the use of fermentation in foods and beverages and key aspects of fermented food production. Part one covers the health benefits of fermented foods. Part two includes chapters on fermentation microbiology, while part three looks at ways of controlling and monitoring the quality and safety of fermented foods. Part four covers advances in fermentation technology. Finally, part five covers particular fermented food products.
Readership
R&D and quality control managers in companies manufacturing all foods and beverages with a fermented element, and academics with a research interest in this area.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 10th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420156
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014301
About the Editors
Wilhelm Holzapfel Editor
Wilhelm Holzapfel, Handong Global University, Korea
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Graduate School of Advanced Green Energy and Environment, Handong Global University, Pohang, Gyungbuk, South Korea