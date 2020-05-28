Advances in Family Practice Nursing, Volume 2-1

Each year, Advances in Family Practice Nursing focuses on providing current clinical information on important topics in primary care aimed aimed at the family care nurse practitioner. Dr. Geri Reeves and her editorial board, comprised of top experts in the areas of pediatrics, adult/geriatric, and women's health have assembled authors to bring the following topics to publication in this year's edition: Falls in Older Adults: Prevention and Assessment of Risk in Primary Care; Challenges of Treating Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase (ESBL) in Long-Term Care; Serious Illness Conversations with Older Adults in Primary Care; The Role of the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner in Work-Up and Management of Parkinson’s Disease; Irregularly Irregular: Atrial Fibrillation for Primary Care; Insights into the Management of Older Adults with Type 2 Diabetes; Sexual violence screening for women across the lifespan; Self-management Apps for provider or patient use; Hypertension disorders in pregnancy; Caring for women with circumcision: A primary care perspective; Brief behavioral therapy for insomnia; Teens and Vaping: What you need to know; Autism for the PC Provider: Importance of Early Intervention; Human Trafficking: Identifying and Helping Victims; Encopresis Management in Primary Care; Childhood Obesity: Management and Evaluation for Primary Care; and HPV: How to Address Prevention and Vaccine Hesitancy. Readers will come away with the clinical information that supplements their professional knowledge so they can make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes in pediatric, adult/geriatric, and female patients.