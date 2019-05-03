Advances in Family Practice Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323653688, 9780323653695

Advances in Family Practice Nursing, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Authors: Geri Reeves Sharon Holley Imelda Reyes Linda Keilman
eBook ISBN: 9780323653695
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323653688
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Description

Advances in Family Practice Nursing is a yearly publication aimed at family practice nurse practitioners and brings you the best current clinical information from the expert editors and authors in pediatrics, adult/gerontology, women’s health, and primary care in general. The Editor and Associate Editors identify current advances and updates in nursing care and invite authors to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care and outcomes. Whether you’re looking to update your knowledge of a particular area or to read about the newest clinical advances to incorporate into your clinical care, this publication aims to appeal to all nurse practitioners providing primary care to patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Geri Reeves Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

Sharon Holley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Midwifery & Community Health, Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

Imelda Reyes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Pediatric MSN Specialty Coordinator, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Linda Keilman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director AGPCNP Program, College of Nursing, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

