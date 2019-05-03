Advances in Family Practice Nursing, 2019, Volume 1-1

Advances in Family Practice Nursing is a yearly publication aimed at family practice nurse practitioners and brings you the best current clinical information from the expert editors and authors in pediatrics, adult/gerontology, women’s health, and primary care in general. The Editor and Associate Editors identify current advances and updates in nursing care and invite authors to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care and outcomes. Whether you’re looking to update your knowledge of a particular area or to read about the newest clinical advances to incorporate into your clinical care, this publication aims to appeal to all nurse practitioners providing primary care to patients.