Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Recent Research on Free Will: Conceptualizations, Beliefs, and Processes
- Abstract
- 1 Social Psychology's Contribution to the Free Will Debate
- 2 Understanding Free Will
- 3 Beliefs About Free Will
- 4 Freedom and Human Volition
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: The Intuitive Traditionalist: How Biases for Existence and Longevity Promote the Status Quo
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Existence and Longevity Biases in History
- 3 Other Causes of Status Quo Preference
- 4 Evidence for Existence and Longevity Biases
- 5 Direct Evidence for Heuristic Processing
- 6 Attributional Underpinnings of Existence and Longevity Biases
- 7 Automatic Thinking, Status Quo Preference, and Conservative Ideology
- 8 Higher Standards for Change
- 9 Social and Ideological Consequences of Existence and Longevity Biases
- 10 The Other Side and the Outer Limits
- 11 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Social Psychology and the Fight Against AIDS: An Information–Motivation–Behavioral Skills Model for the Prediction and Promotion of Health Behavior Change
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The AIDS Epidemic Context: Sudden Emergence of an Always Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease
- 3 Applying Social Psychological Theory in the Fight Against HIV/AIDS
- 4 An IMB Model of HIV/AIDS Prevention
- 5 Empirical Support for the IMB Model of HIV/AIDS Preventive Behavior
- 6 Empirical Support for IMB Model-Based HIV/AIDS Risk-Reduction Interventions
- 7 Meta-Analytic Support for IMB Model Propositions
- 8 A Generalized IMB Conceptualization for the Prediction and Promotion of Health Behavior
- 9 Tests of the Assumptions of the IMB Model of Health Behavior
- 10 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Four: Communal and Agentic Content in Social Cognition: A Dual Perspective Model
- Abstract
- 1 Twofold Conceptualizations of Content
- 2 Why Are There These Two Classes of Content?
- 3 The Relevance of Agency and Communion in Social Cognition
- 4 The Dual Perspective Model of Agency and Communion
- 5 Agency, Communion, and Valence
- 6 Relation Between the Two Content Dimensions
- 7 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Motivation Resulting from Completed and Missing Actions
- Abstract
- 1 Part A: How Completed and Missing Actions Increase Motivation—Dynamics of Self-Regulation
- 2 Part B: When Actions Signal Commitment Versus Progress
- 3 Part C: Seeking and Giving Feedback
- 4 Part D: Implications
- 5 Summary
- Index
- Contents of Other Volumes
Description
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology continues to be one of the most sought after and most cited series in this field. Containing contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest, this series represents the best and the brightest in new research, theory, and practice in social psychology. The present volume, number 50, features articles on the evolution of human mating strategies, free will in social psychology, social psychology and the fight against AIDS, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 5th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003145
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002841
About the Serial Editors
Mark Zanna Serial Editor
Mark P. Zanna is a retired University Professor and former Chair of Psychology at the University of Waterloo. He received his BA (‘66) and PhD (‘70) from Yale University.
Professor Zanna’s area of research is the psychology of attitudes. Primarily funded over the years by grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, he has studied attitude structure and function, attitude formation and change, communication and persuasion (including the persistence of persuasion), and the attitude-behaviour relation. He has also conducted research on (a) overcoming resistance to persuasion, including research on subliminal priming and persuasion, self-affirmation and persuasion, and narrative persuasion, and (b) implicit attitudes (i.e., relatively automatic, intuitive evaluations), including research on aversive racists (i.e., those individuals who test low on thoughtful, conscious measures of prejudice, but high on more automatic, intuitive measures of prejudice) and defensive self-esteem (i.e., those individuals who test high on thoughtful, conscious measures of self-esteem, but low on more automatic, intuitive measures of self-esteem). In the domain of health promotion, he has evaluated a ‘safer sex’ intervention and tested the subtle effects (e.g., on implicit norms) of movie stars’ smoking in feature films. Currently, he is investigating the causes and consequences of negative implicit norms toward females in STEM disciplines. A winner of several career awards for distinguished scientific contribution (D. O. Hebb Award, Canadian Psychological Association, 1993; D. T. Campbell Award, Society of Personality and Social Psychology, 1997; Fellow, Royal Society of Canada, 1999; Inaugural Excellence in Research Award, UW, 2000; Inaugural Distinguished University Professor, UW, 2004; Inaugural Excellence in Graduate Supervision, UW, 2005; Distinguished Scientist Award, Society of Experimental Social Psychology, 2007; K. Lewin Award, Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues, 2010; Killam Prize Laureate, Canada Council for the Arts, 2011), Professor Zanna has been a consulting editor of the top four journals in social/personality psychology (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, and Journal of Personality) plus 7 other journals. Currently, he co-edits the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology (since 1981) and the Advances in Experimental Social Psychology (since 1991), the two major edited book series in social psychology. He has also been elected to the presidencies of the two major learned societies in social psychology, the Society of Experimental Social Psychology (1985) and the Society of Personality and Social Psychology (1997). 32 (of 34) of Professor Zanna’s doctoral or postdoctoral students have taken academic positions. Six students chaired their respective departments (plus one was the President of a small US college) and 12 others became editors (or consulting editors) of major journals in the field. According to the Web of Science, Professor Zanna’s lifetime citations now (February, 2014) exceed 9,500 (h = 50; H = 55). According to Google Scholar, lifetime citations now (February, 2014) exceed 21,200 (h = 74). Finally, Professor Zanna has ranked 12th and 20th worldwide in citations in social psychology textbooks and social psychology handbooks, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
James Olson Serial Editor
Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada