Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 40
The Commitment-Insurance System: Self-Esteem and the Regulation of Connection in Close Relationships
1 The Commitment-Insurance System
2 The Commitment-Insurance System: The Empirical Progression
3 Theoretical Innovations, Applications, and New Directions
4 Conclusion
Warmth and Competence as Universal Dimensions of Social Perception: The Stereotype Content Model and the BIAS Map
1 Introduction
2 Warmth and Competence as Fundamental Dimensions of Social Perception
3 Social Structural Roots of Warmth and Competence Judgments
4 Emotional, Behavioral, and Attributional Consequences
A Reciprocal Influence Model of Social Power: Emerging Principles and Lines of Inquiry
1 Traditions in the Empirical Study of Power
2 Ultrasociality and Human Hierarchies
3 A Reciprocal Influence Model of Social Power
4 The Acquisition of Social Power
5 Power and Social Constraint Processes
6 Power as an Interaction Heuristic
7 Power as a Social Affordance
8 Power as a Prioritization Device
9 Future Directions: The Experience of Power and Class and Ideology
10 Conclusion
Psychological Aspects of Retributive Justice
1 Retributive Justice, in Relation to Other Kinds of Justice
2 What Motivates the Desire to Punish?
3 The Impulse to Punish as an Intuition
4 Policy Implications
5 Conclusion
Majority Versus Minority Influence, Message Processing and Attitude Change: The Source-Context-Elaboration Model
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Models
3 Research Examining Message Processing
4 The Source-Context-Elaboration Model of Majority and Minority Influence
5 Research Program
6 Methodological and Theoretical Issues in Current and Future Research
7 Conclusions
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Readership
Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 27th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569055
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120152407
About the Editors
Mark Zanna Editor
Mark P. Zanna is a retired University Professor and former Chair of Psychology at the University of Waterloo. He received his BA (‘66) and PhD (‘70) from Yale University.
Professor Zanna’s area of research is the psychology of attitudes. Primarily funded over the years by grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, he has studied attitude structure and function, attitude formation and change, communication and persuasion (including the persistence of persuasion), and the attitude-behaviour relation. He has also conducted research on (a) overcoming resistance to persuasion, including research on subliminal priming and persuasion, self-affirmation and persuasion, and narrative persuasion, and (b) implicit attitudes (i.e., relatively automatic, intuitive evaluations), including research on aversive racists (i.e., those individuals who test low on thoughtful, conscious measures of prejudice, but high on more automatic, intuitive measures of prejudice) and defensive self-esteem (i.e., those individuals who test high on thoughtful, conscious measures of self-esteem, but low on more automatic, intuitive measures of self-esteem). In the domain of health promotion, he has evaluated a ‘safer sex’ intervention and tested the subtle effects (e.g., on implicit norms) of movie stars’ smoking in feature films. Currently, he is investigating the causes and consequences of negative implicit norms toward females in STEM disciplines. A winner of several career awards for distinguished scientific contribution (D. O. Hebb Award, Canadian Psychological Association, 1993; D. T. Campbell Award, Society of Personality and Social Psychology, 1997; Fellow, Royal Society of Canada, 1999; Inaugural Excellence in Research Award, UW, 2000; Inaugural Distinguished University Professor, UW, 2004; Inaugural Excellence in Graduate Supervision, UW, 2005; Distinguished Scientist Award, Society of Experimental Social Psychology, 2007; K. Lewin Award, Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues, 2010; Killam Prize Laureate, Canada Council for the Arts, 2011), Professor Zanna has been a consulting editor of the top four journals in social/personality psychology (Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, and Journal of Personality) plus 7 other journals. Currently, he co-edits the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology (since 1981) and the Advances in Experimental Social Psychology (since 1991), the two major edited book series in social psychology. He has also been elected to the presidencies of the two major learned societies in social psychology, the Society of Experimental Social Psychology (1985) and the Society of Personality and Social Psychology (1997). 32 (of 34) of Professor Zanna’s doctoral or postdoctoral students have taken academic positions. Six students chaired their respective departments (plus one was the President of a small US college) and 12 others became editors (or consulting editors) of major journals in the field. According to the Web of Science, Professor Zanna’s lifetime citations now (February, 2014) exceed 9,500 (h = 50; H = 55). According to Google Scholar, lifetime citations now (February, 2014) exceed 21,200 (h = 74). Finally, Professor Zanna has ranked 12th and 20th worldwide in citations in social psychology textbooks and social psychology handbooks, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada