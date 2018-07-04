Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150818, 9780128155097

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 58

1st Edition

Editors: James Olson
eBook ISBN: 9780128155097
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128150818
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th July 2018
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents

1. Intergroup Emotions: Twenty Years of Theory and Research
Diane M. Mackie
2. The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation
Cynthia Pickett
3. Evolutionary Theory of Loneliness
John T. Cacioppo
4. Attentional Processes in Social Perception
Lisa Huang
5. Assessment and locomotion conjunction: How looking complements leaping…but not always
Antonio Pierro

Description

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 58, the latest release in this highly cited series in the field, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. This serial is part of the Social Sciences package on ScienceDirect, and is available online beginning with Volume 32. Updated sections in this release include chapters that cover Intergroup Emotions: Twenty Years of Theory and Research, The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation, an Evolutionary Theory of Loneliness, Attentional Processes in Social Perception, and the Assessment and Locomotion Conjunction.

Key Features

  • Provides one of the most cited series in the field of experimental social psychology
  • Contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest
  • Represents the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology

Readership

Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155097
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128150818

About the Editors

James Olson Editor

Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada

