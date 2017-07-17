Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Functional Theory of Counterfactual Thinking: New Evidence, New Challenges, New Insights
Neal J. Roese and Kai Epstude
2. Stereotype Threat and Learning
Robert J. Rydell and Kathryn L. Boucher
3. Changing Our Implicit Minds: How, When, and Why Implicit Evaluations Can Be Rapidly Revised
Jeremy Cone, Thomas C. Mann and Melissa J. Ferguson
4. The Motivational Underpinnings of Belief in God
Kristin Laurin and Aaron C. Kay
5. Implicit Theories: Assumptions That Shape Social and Moral Cognition
Jason E. Plaks
Description
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 56, the latest release in this highly cited series, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. New chapters in this updated release include The Functional Theory of Counterfactual Thinking: New Evidence, New Challenges, New Insights, Stereotype Threat and Learning, Changing Our Implicit Minds: How, When, and Why Implicit Evaluations Can Be Rapidly Revised, The Motivational Underpinnings of Belief in God, and Implicit Theories: Assumptions That Shape Social and Moral Cognition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121719
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128121207
About the Serial Editors
James Olson Serial Editor
Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada