Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 56, the latest release in this highly cited series, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. New chapters in this updated release include The Functional Theory of Counterfactual Thinking: New Evidence, New Challenges, New Insights, Stereotype Threat and Learning, Changing Our Implicit Minds: How, When, and Why Implicit Evaluations Can Be Rapidly Revised, The Motivational Underpinnings of Belief in God, and Implicit Theories: Assumptions That Shape Social and Moral Cognition.

This serial is part of the Social Sciences package on ScienceDirect, and is available online beginning with Volume 32.