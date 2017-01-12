Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Intergroup Perception and Cognition: An Integrative Framework for Understanding the Causes and Consequences of Social Categorization
- Abstract
- 1 Person Construal
- 2 Persons Construed
- 3 Conclusions
Chapter Two: Self-Distancing: Theory, Research, and Current Directions
- Abstract
- 1 The Self-Reflection Puzzle
- 2 Self-Distancing: A Tool to Promote Adaptive Self-Reflection
- 3 Making Meaning From Afar
- 4 Self-Talk
- 5 Mental Time Travel
- 6 Self-Distancing Training
- 7 New Extensions
- 8 Concluding Thoughts
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Essentially Biased: Why People Are Fatalistic About Genes
- Abstract
- 1 Psychological Essentialism
- 2 The Impact of Genetic Attributions on People's Perceptions
- 3 Perniciousness of Genetic Essentialism
- 4 Conclusion
Chapter Four: The Intrapersonal and Interpersonal Dynamics of Self-Regulation in the Leadership Process
- Abstract
- 1 A Selective History of Leadership Research
- 2 Leaders’ Intrapersonal Dynamics: Leadership Behavior as Goal-Pursuit
- 3 The Interpersonal Dynamics: Leadership as Social Influence
- 4 Discussion and Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix
Chapter Five: Sex Differences in Jealousy: A 25-Year Retrospective
- Abstract
- 1 The Theory of Evolved Sex Differences in Jealousy
- 2 Confounding Sex Differences in the Interpretation of Questions
- 3 Psychometric Utility of the Question
- 4 Do Actual Experiences Mirror Imagined Reactions?
- 5 Is Automaticity Relevant?
- 6 Physiological Manifestations
- 7 Meta-Analyses
- 8 Sexual Orientation and the Sex Difference in Jealousy
- 9 Other Moderators of the Sex Difference in Jealousy
- 10 Where the Debate Stands
- 11 Looking Toward the Future
- 12 Coda
- Acknowledgments
