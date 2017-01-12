Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121153, 9780128121160

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Olson
eBook ISBN: 9780128121160
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128121153
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th January 2017
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Intergroup Perception and Cognition: An Integrative Framework for Understanding the Causes and Consequences of Social Categorization

  • Abstract
  • 1 Person Construal
  • 2 Persons Construed
  • 3 Conclusions

Chapter Two: Self-Distancing: Theory, Research, and Current Directions

  • Abstract
  • 1 The Self-Reflection Puzzle
  • 2 Self-Distancing: A Tool to Promote Adaptive Self-Reflection
  • 3 Making Meaning From Afar
  • 4 Self-Talk
  • 5 Mental Time Travel
  • 6 Self-Distancing Training
  • 7 New Extensions
  • 8 Concluding Thoughts
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Three: Essentially Biased: Why People Are Fatalistic About Genes

  • Abstract
  • 1 Psychological Essentialism
  • 2 The Impact of Genetic Attributions on People's Perceptions
  • 3 Perniciousness of Genetic Essentialism
  • 4 Conclusion

Chapter Four: The Intrapersonal and Interpersonal Dynamics of Self-Regulation in the Leadership Process

  • Abstract
  • 1 A Selective History of Leadership Research
  • 2 Leaders’ Intrapersonal Dynamics: Leadership Behavior as Goal-Pursuit
  • 3 The Interpersonal Dynamics: Leadership as Social Influence
  • 4 Discussion and Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments
  • Appendix

Chapter Five: Sex Differences in Jealousy: A 25-Year Retrospective

  • Abstract
  • 1 The Theory of Evolved Sex Differences in Jealousy
  • 2 Confounding Sex Differences in the Interpretation of Questions
  • 3 Psychometric Utility of the Question
  • 4 Do Actual Experiences Mirror Imagined Reactions?
  • 5 Is Automaticity Relevant?
  • 6 Physiological Manifestations
  • 7 Meta-Analyses
  • 8 Sexual Orientation and the Sex Difference in Jealousy
  • 9 Other Moderators of the Sex Difference in Jealousy
  • 10 Where the Debate Stands
  • 11 Looking Toward the Future
  • 12 Coda
  • Acknowledgments

Description

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 55, the latest release in this highly cited series in the field contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory, and practice in social psychology.

This serial is part of the Social Sciences package on ScienceDirect, and is available online beginning with volume 32 onward.

Readership

Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality

About the Serial Editors

James Olson Serial Editor

Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada

