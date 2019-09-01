Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Belief in Karma: How Cultural Evolution, Cognition, and Motivation Shape Belief in Supernatural Justice
Cindel J. M. White and Ara Norenzayan
2. Into Another’s Mind Darkly: How the Mechanisms of Social Judgment Yield Predictable Accuracy, Bias, and Insights for Improvement
Nicholas Epley and Tal Eyal
3. Toward Capturing the Functional and Nuanced Nature of Social Stereotypes: An Affordance Management Theory
Steven L. Neuberg, Keelah E. G. Williams, Oliver Sng and Cari M. Pick
4. Mechanisms of Motivated Self-Perception and Their Relation to Authenticity
Jennifer S. Beer and Michelle Harris
5. The Dual-Hormone Hypothesis of Testosterone and Cortisol Interactions in Human Behavior
Amar Sarkar, Robert A. Josephs and Pranjal Mehta
6. Actions and Inactions: A Model of Meaning, Biases, and Behavior Change
Dolores Albarracin, Aashna Sunderrajan, Benjamin White and Wenhao Dai
Description
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 60, the latest release in this highly cited series, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest in social psychology. Chapters in this new release include Belief in Karma: How Cultural Evolution, Cognition, and Motivation Shape Belief in Supernatural Justice, Into Another’s Mind Darkly: How the Mechanisms of Social Judgment Yield Predictable Accuracy, Bias, and Insights for Improvement, Toward Capturing the Functional and Nuanced Nature of Social Stereotypes: An Affordance Management Theory, Mechanisms of Motivated Self-Perception and Their Relation to Authenticity, The Dual-Hormone Hypothesis of Testosterone and Cortisol Interactions in Human Behavior, and more.
Key Features
- Provides one of the most cited series in the field of experimental social psychology
- Contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest
- Represents the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology
Readership
Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171691
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
James Olsen Editor
Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada