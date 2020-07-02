COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128204696, 9780128204689

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 62

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Editor: Bertram Gawronski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128204696
eBook ISBN: 9780128204689
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 2020
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
82.50
119.00
101.15
84.95
190.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
101.15
82.50
84.95
190.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Race, weapons, and the perception of threat

B. Keith Payne and Joshua Correll

2. The evolution of pride and social hierarchy

Jessica L. Tracy, Eric Mercadante, Zachary Witkower and Joey T. Cheng

3. Negativity bias, positivity bias, and valence asymmetries: Explaining the differential processing of positive and negative information

Christian Unkelbach, Hans Alves and Alex Koch

4. Goal congruity theory: Navigating the social structure to fulfill goals

Amanda B. Diekman, Mansi P. Joshi and Tessa M. Benson-Greenwald

5. Toward capturing the functional and nuanced nature of social stereotypes: An affordance management approach

Steven L. Neuberg, Keelah E.G. Williams, Oliver Sng, Cari M. Pick, Rebecca Neel, Jaimie Arona Krems and Angela G. Pirlott

Description

The Advances in Experimental Social Psychology series is the premier outlet for reviews of mature, high-impact research programs in social psychology. Contributions to the series provide defining pieces of established research programs, reviewing and integrating thematically related findings by individual scholars or research groups.

Key Features

  • Provides one of the most cited series in the field of experimental social psychology
  • Contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest
  • Represents the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology

Readership

Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
2nd July 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128204696
eBook ISBN:
9780128204689

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editor

Bertram Gawronski

Dr. Bertram Gawronski, PhD, is Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his PhD in psychology from Humboldt-University Berlin (Germany) in 2001. In addition to editing five influential books on a broad range of social psychological topics, Dr. Gawronski has served as Associate Editor of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and Personality and Social Psychology Review.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology, University of Texas at Austin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.