Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Race, weapons, and the perception of threat
B. Keith Payne and Joshua Correll
2. The evolution of pride and social hierarchy
Jessica L. Tracy, Eric Mercadante, Zachary Witkower and Joey T. Cheng
3. Negativity bias, positivity bias, and valence asymmetries: Explaining the differential processing of positive and negative information
Christian Unkelbach, Hans Alves and Alex Koch
4. Goal congruity theory: Navigating the social structure to fulfill goals
Amanda B. Diekman, Mansi P. Joshi and Tessa M. Benson-Greenwald
5. Toward capturing the functional and nuanced nature of social stereotypes: An affordance management approach
Steven L. Neuberg, Keelah E.G. Williams, Oliver Sng, Cari M. Pick, Rebecca Neel, Jaimie Arona Krems and Angela G. Pirlott
Description
The Advances in Experimental Social Psychology series is the premier outlet for reviews of mature, high-impact research programs in social psychology. Contributions to the series provide defining pieces of established research programs, reviewing and integrating thematically related findings by individual scholars or research groups.
Key Features
- Provides one of the most cited series in the field of experimental social psychology
- Contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest
- Represents the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology
Readership
Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128204696
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128204689
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
Bertram Gawronski
Dr. Bertram Gawronski, PhD, is Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his PhD in psychology from Humboldt-University Berlin (Germany) in 2001. In addition to editing five influential books on a broad range of social psychological topics, Dr. Gawronski has served as Associate Editor of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and Personality and Social Psychology Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology, University of Texas at Austin, USA
