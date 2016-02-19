Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120152216, 9780080567358

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leonard Berkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080567358
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1988
Page Count: 361
No. of pages:
361
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Imprint:
Academic Press
About the Serial Editors

Leonard Berkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN MADISON, WISCONSIN

