Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120152179, 9780080567310

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 17

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leonard Berkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080567310
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 1984
Page Count: 433
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
112.00
95.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
433
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567310

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Leonard Berkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN MADISON, WISCONSIN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.