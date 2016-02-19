Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 15
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Leonard Berkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080567297
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 292
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567297
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leonard Berkowitz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN MADISON, WISCONSIN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.