Advances in ERCP, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323400848, 9780323400855

Advances in ERCP, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Adam Slivka
eBook ISBN: 9780323400855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323400848
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th October 2015
Description

The Guest Editors have assembled key opinion leaders to provide state of the art articles on this important update on ERCP. A chapter on cannulation techniques and sphincterotomy will highlight recent literature on wire-guided cannulation, use of papillotomes, when and if to precut for entry and the use of smart circuitry for papillotomy.  A chapter on surgically altered anatomy will highlight the increasing occurrence of biliary tract disease in patient’s s/p gastric bypass for obesity along with other surgery and the use of balloon enteroscopes, overtubes and intraoperative procedures  A chapter on EUS assisted biliary and pancreatic access will highlight the growing experience with these combine techniques. There is growing literature on preventing post-ercp pancreatitis which is changing the standard of care and Joe Elmunzer is the best person to highlight this. Stu Sherman will review advances in the management of bile duct stones and when to intervene in gallstone pancreatitis.  Peter Cotton just published a landmark study on SOD that will change the standard of care and will review the state of the science on this disease as it relates to both biliary tract and pancreatic disease. The management of benign biliary strictures and leaks is evolving with the introduction of covered metal stents and Jacques Deviere is at the forefront. Amrita Sethi will  discuss diagnosis of biliary malignancy highlighting the use of FISH, molecular markers and enhanced imaging such as pCLE.  Michele Kahaleh will review recent experience with biliary tumor ablation using RFA probes and PDT. Alan Barkun helps endoscopists determine when to use plastic stents, metal stents, and covered stents and when to drain one, two or three segments of liver in patients with malignant biliary obstruction. George Papachristo and Dhiraj Yadav will review most recent data on endoscopic therapy for acute recurrent and smoldering acute pancreatitis. Nagy Reddy will provide on update on endotherapy for painful chronic pancreatitis. Finally, Raj Shah will update on advances in pancreatoscopy and cholangioscopy including the use of ultra slim per-oral scopes and new digital mother/baby scopes.

About the Authors

Adam Slivka Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

