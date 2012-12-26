Advances in Equine Imaging, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749676, 9781455747948

Advances in Equine Imaging, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Natasha Werpy Myra Barrett
eBook ISBN: 9781455747948
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749676
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th December 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An important review on advances in imaging for the equine practitioner! Chapters include an algorithm approach to imaging, advances in computed and digital radiography, advances in ultrasound, advances in nuclear medicine, advances in computed tomography and use of contrast, advances in magnetic resonance imaging, imaging of articular cartilage, computed tomography arthrography of the stifle with comparison to other diagnostic modalities, imaging of proximal suspensory ligament disease, the value of recheck imaging examinations, how does MRI impact case management?, the use of contrast MRI, correlation of imaging findings (Rads, Nuc Med, CT, MRI) in thoroughbred racehorses, and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747948
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749676

About the Authors

Natasha Werpy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Equine Orthopaedic Research Center, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

Myra Barrett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Equine Orthopaedic Research Center, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.