Advances in Equine Imaging, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 28-3

An important review on advances in imaging for the equine practitioner! Chapters include an algorithm approach to imaging, advances in computed and digital radiography, advances in ultrasound, advances in nuclear medicine, advances in computed tomography and use of contrast, advances in magnetic resonance imaging, imaging of articular cartilage, computed tomography arthrography of the stifle with comparison to other diagnostic modalities, imaging of proximal suspensory ligament disease, the value of recheck imaging examinations, how does MRI impact case management?, the use of contrast MRI, correlation of imaging findings (Rads, Nuc Med, CT, MRI) in thoroughbred racehorses, and much more!