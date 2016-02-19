Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099477, 9781483152035

Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials

1st Edition

Including a Bibliography for the Years 1950–1961

Editors: Elwyn T. Reese
eBook ISBN: 9781483152035
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 302
Description

Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials documents the proceedings of a symposium held in March 1962. This book emphasizes the interests of contributors actively engaged in production and properties of the enzymes and cellulose decomposition. Despite the significance of enzymes, relatively little work has been done on this group of enzymes, which include cellulases, hemicellulases, xylanases, disaccharidases, and glycosidases. This compilation aims to have the biological aspects of celluloses and hemicelluloses recognized under the cellulose field, and the cellulases to be considered in future books about cellulose and wood. Other topics discussed in this selection include structural features of cellulose that influence its susceptibility to enzymatic hydrolysis; purification of cellulase and related enzymes; endwise degradation of cellulose; and applications for cellulases. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on enzymes and cellulose decomposition.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Introductory Remarks

Structural Features of Cellulose That Influence Its Susceptibility to Enzymatic Hydrolysis

The Effect of Cellulolytic Enzymes on Some Properties of Cotton Fibers

Criteria for Characterizing Cellulases

Measurement of Cellulase and Factors Affecting Its Activity

Purification of Cellulase and Related Enzymes

Inhibition of Cellulases and ß-Glucosidases

Endwise Degradation of Cellulose

Specificities of Some Cellulases of the "Random"-Type

The Action of ß-Glycanases on ß-Glycans of Mixed Linkage

Enzymatic Hydrolysis of ß-Glucans

Degradation of Foodstuffs by Cellulase and Related Enzymes

Applications for Cellulases

The State of the Art

Bibliography

About the Editor

Elwyn T. Reese

