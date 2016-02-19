Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials
1st Edition
Including a Bibliography for the Years 1950–1961
Description
Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials documents the proceedings of a symposium held in March 1962. This book emphasizes the interests of contributors actively engaged in production and properties of the enzymes and cellulose decomposition. Despite the significance of enzymes, relatively little work has been done on this group of enzymes, which include cellulases, hemicellulases, xylanases, disaccharidases, and glycosidases. This compilation aims to have the biological aspects of celluloses and hemicelluloses recognized under the cellulose field, and the cellulases to be considered in future books about cellulose and wood. Other topics discussed in this selection include structural features of cellulose that influence its susceptibility to enzymatic hydrolysis; purification of cellulase and related enzymes; endwise degradation of cellulose; and applications for cellulases. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on enzymes and cellulose decomposition.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Introductory Remarks
Structural Features of Cellulose That Influence Its Susceptibility to Enzymatic Hydrolysis
The Effect of Cellulolytic Enzymes on Some Properties of Cotton Fibers
Criteria for Characterizing Cellulases
Measurement of Cellulase and Factors Affecting Its Activity
Purification of Cellulase and Related Enzymes
Inhibition of Cellulases and ß-Glucosidases
Endwise Degradation of Cellulose
Specificities of Some Cellulases of the "Random"-Type
The Action of ß-Glycanases on ß-Glycans of Mixed Linkage
Enzymatic Hydrolysis of ß-Glucans
Degradation of Foodstuffs by Cellulase and Related Enzymes
Applications for Cellulases
The State of the Art
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152035