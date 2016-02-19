Advances in Enzymic Hydrolysis of Cellulose and Related Materials documents the proceedings of a symposium held in March 1962. This book emphasizes the interests of contributors actively engaged in production and properties of the enzymes and cellulose decomposition. Despite the significance of enzymes, relatively little work has been done on this group of enzymes, which include cellulases, hemicellulases, xylanases, disaccharidases, and glycosidases. This compilation aims to have the biological aspects of celluloses and hemicelluloses recognized under the cellulose field, and the cellulases to be considered in future books about cellulose and wood. Other topics discussed in this selection include structural features of cellulose that influence its susceptibility to enzymatic hydrolysis; purification of cellulase and related enzymes; endwise degradation of cellulose; and applications for cellulases. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on enzymes and cellulose decomposition.