Advances in Enzyme Regulation, Volume 45
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Forty-Fifth International Symposium
Table of Contents
SESSION I NUCLEAR CONTROL Implications for Nuclear Organization and Gene Transcription of Lamin A/C Specific Mutations. Spatio-Temporal Dynamics of Genomic Organization and Function in the Mammalian Cell Nucleus
SESSION II METABOLIC DESIGN AND REGULATION Metabolic Design Principles: Chemical and Physical Determinants of Cell Chemistry. Down-regulation of Increased Signal Transduction in Human Cancer Cells.
SESSION III RAS AND REGULATION Ras Initiates Phosphatidyl-Inositol-3-Kinase(P13K)/PKB Mediated Signalling Pathways in Untransformed Human Peripheral Blood T Lymphocytes. Functional Analysis and Secondary Espression Profiling of Candidate Genes Deregulated in Conjunction with Oncogenic Ras Signaling
SESSION IV CONTROLS AND APOPTOSIS Induction of Apoptosis in p53-Deficient L1210 Cells by an I KAPPA Beta Alpha Inhibitor (Bay 11-7085) via a NF KAPPA-Beta-Independent Mechanism. Regulation of Gene and Protein Expression in Cardiac Myocyte Hypertrophy and Apoptosis.
SESSION V REGULATION OF KEY ENZYMES Peptide Inhibitors of Mammalian Ribonucleotide Reductase.
SESSION VI NUCLEAR FUNCTION AND HUMAN NEOPLASIA Nuclear Phospholipase C Beta1, Regulation of the Cell Cycle and Progression of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Combinatorial Organization of the Transcriptional Regulatory Machinery in Biological Control and Cancer.
SESSION VII EVOLUTIONARY CONSERVED SIGNAL PATHWAYS Phosphatidylinositol Transfer Protein Function in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Modification of Protein Sub-Nuclear Location by Synthetic Phosphoinositides: Evidence for Nuclear Phosphoinositide Signaling Mechamisms.
SESSION VIII SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION AND STRUCTURAL IMPACT Role of Signal Transduction and Actin in G1 Phase Progression. Emerging Roles of Phosphatidylinositol Monophosphates in Cellular Signaling and Trafficking.
SESSION IX SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION Human Guanylate Binding Protein-1 (hGBP-1) Characterizes and Establishes a Non-Angiogenic Endothelial Cell Activation Phenotype in Inflammatory Diseases.
SESSION X SPECIAL SYMPOSIUM LECTURE: H.L. PEARCE The Evolution of Cancer Research and Drug Discovery at Lilly Research Laboratories.
Description
Volume 45 of Advances in Enzyme Regulation is the proceedings of the 45th International Synthesis in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues held at Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana September 27-28, 2004.
Volume 45 concentrates on subjects which have reached the stage of productive summarizaiton and critical evaluation in the light of extensive new results. This book also lives up to its goal of advancing a few steps ahead of the general front of mammalian enzymic and metabolic regulation studies.
Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, USA