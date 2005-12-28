Advances in Enzyme Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080447384, 9780080914107

Advances in Enzyme Regulation, Volume 45

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Forty-Fifth International Symposium

Editors: George Weber
eBook ISBN: 9780080914107
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080447384
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th December 2005
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
114700.00
97495.00
1349.09
1146.73
800.00
680.00
1320.00
1122.00
995.00
845.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments List of participants

SESSION I NUCLEAR CONTROL Implications for Nuclear Organization and Gene Transcription of Lamin A/C Specific Mutations. Spatio-Temporal Dynamics of Genomic Organization and Function in the Mammalian Cell Nucleus

SESSION II METABOLIC DESIGN AND REGULATION Metabolic Design Principles: Chemical and Physical Determinants of Cell Chemistry. Down-regulation of Increased Signal Transduction in Human Cancer Cells.

SESSION III RAS AND REGULATION Ras Initiates Phosphatidyl-Inositol-3-Kinase(P13K)/PKB Mediated Signalling Pathways in Untransformed Human Peripheral Blood T Lymphocytes. Functional Analysis and Secondary Espression Profiling of Candidate Genes Deregulated in Conjunction with Oncogenic Ras Signaling

SESSION IV CONTROLS AND APOPTOSIS Induction of Apoptosis in p53-Deficient L1210 Cells by an I KAPPA Beta Alpha Inhibitor (Bay 11-7085) via a NF KAPPA-Beta-Independent Mechanism. Regulation of Gene and Protein Expression in Cardiac Myocyte Hypertrophy and Apoptosis.

SESSION V REGULATION OF KEY ENZYMES Peptide Inhibitors of Mammalian Ribonucleotide Reductase.

SESSION VI NUCLEAR FUNCTION AND HUMAN NEOPLASIA Nuclear Phospholipase C Beta1, Regulation of the Cell Cycle and Progression of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Combinatorial Organization of the Transcriptional Regulatory Machinery in Biological Control and Cancer.

SESSION VII EVOLUTIONARY CONSERVED SIGNAL PATHWAYS Phosphatidylinositol Transfer Protein Function in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Modification of Protein Sub-Nuclear Location by Synthetic Phosphoinositides: Evidence for Nuclear Phosphoinositide Signaling Mechamisms.

SESSION VIII SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION AND STRUCTURAL IMPACT Role of Signal Transduction and Actin in G1 Phase Progression. Emerging Roles of Phosphatidylinositol Monophosphates in Cellular Signaling and Trafficking.

SESSION IX SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION Human Guanylate Binding Protein-1 (hGBP-1) Characterizes and Establishes a Non-Angiogenic Endothelial Cell Activation Phenotype in Inflammatory Diseases.

SESSION X SPECIAL SYMPOSIUM LECTURE: H.L. PEARCE The Evolution of Cancer Research and Drug Discovery at Lilly Research Laboratories.

Description

Volume 45 of Advances in Enzyme Regulation is the proceedings of the 45th International Synthesis in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues held at Indiana University School of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana September 27-28, 2004.

Volume 45 concentrates on subjects which have reached the stage of productive summarizaiton and critical evaluation in the light of extensive new results. This book also lives up to its goal of advancing a few steps ahead of the general front of mammalian enzymic and metabolic regulation studies.

Key Features

  • Latest information about mammalian enzymic and metabolic regulation studies
  • Comprehensive lab resource and teaching companion
  • International contributors from academia and industry

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, developmental biologists

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080914107
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080447384

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George Weber Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.