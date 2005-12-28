Advances in Enzyme Regulation, Volume 45

Acknowledgments List of participants

SESSION I NUCLEAR CONTROL Implications for Nuclear Organization and Gene Transcription of Lamin A/C Specific Mutations. Spatio-Temporal Dynamics of Genomic Organization and Function in the Mammalian Cell Nucleus

SESSION II METABOLIC DESIGN AND REGULATION Metabolic Design Principles: Chemical and Physical Determinants of Cell Chemistry. Down-regulation of Increased Signal Transduction in Human Cancer Cells.

SESSION III RAS AND REGULATION Ras Initiates Phosphatidyl-Inositol-3-Kinase(P13K)/PKB Mediated Signalling Pathways in Untransformed Human Peripheral Blood T Lymphocytes. Functional Analysis and Secondary Espression Profiling of Candidate Genes Deregulated in Conjunction with Oncogenic Ras Signaling

SESSION IV CONTROLS AND APOPTOSIS Induction of Apoptosis in p53-Deficient L1210 Cells by an I KAPPA Beta Alpha Inhibitor (Bay 11-7085) via a NF KAPPA-Beta-Independent Mechanism. Regulation of Gene and Protein Expression in Cardiac Myocyte Hypertrophy and Apoptosis.

SESSION V REGULATION OF KEY ENZYMES Peptide Inhibitors of Mammalian Ribonucleotide Reductase.

SESSION VI NUCLEAR FUNCTION AND HUMAN NEOPLASIA Nuclear Phospholipase C Beta1, Regulation of the Cell Cycle and Progression of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Combinatorial Organization of the Transcriptional Regulatory Machinery in Biological Control and Cancer.

SESSION VII EVOLUTIONARY CONSERVED SIGNAL PATHWAYS Phosphatidylinositol Transfer Protein Function in the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Modification of Protein Sub-Nuclear Location by Synthetic Phosphoinositides: Evidence for Nuclear Phosphoinositide Signaling Mechamisms.

SESSION VIII SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION AND STRUCTURAL IMPACT Role of Signal Transduction and Actin in G1 Phase Progression. Emerging Roles of Phosphatidylinositol Monophosphates in Cellular Signaling and Trafficking.

SESSION IX SIGNAL TRANSDUCTION Human Guanylate Binding Protein-1 (hGBP-1) Characterizes and Establishes a Non-Angiogenic Endothelial Cell Activation Phenotype in Inflammatory Diseases.

SESSION X SPECIAL SYMPOSIUM LECTURE: H.L. PEARCE The Evolution of Cancer Research and Drug Discovery at Lilly Research Laboratories.