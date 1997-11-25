Advances in Environmental Control Technology: Health and Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
This addition to the Advances in Environmental Control Technology Series contains 23 chapters designed to provide an extensive overview and reference on human physiological responses to various forms of pollution.
Table of Contents
Environmental Risk Factors on Cancer and Their Primary Prevention. Respiratory Function Changes from Inhalation of Polluted Air. Biological Monitoring by Means of Urinary Samples and Problems Concerning Concentration-Dilution of Spot Urine. Sick Building Syndrome. Respiratory Findings of Construction Workers Exposed to Asbestos Dust. Asbestos Exposure and the Risk of Lung Cancer in Urban Populations. Emphysema and Lung Mineral Content in Coal Workers. Sinonasal Cancer and Wood Dust Exposure. Chromium Accumulation of Chromate Workers' Bronchi. Benzene Toxicokinetics in Humans. Fluorometry of Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Biological Systems. Occupational Exposure to Organic Solvents During Paint Stripping and Painting. Occupational Exposure to Metallic Cobalt. Climate and Chronic Respiratory Disease. Effects of Acid Precipitation on the Environment and on Human Health. Toxic Effects of Tannery Effluent on the Biochemical Constituents in Organisms. Bladder Cancer and Water Disinfection Methods. Metal-Induced Development Toxicity in Mammals. Genetic Evaluation of Pesticides in Different Short-Term Tests. Pesticide Residues in Food. Causes of Artefacts in Sorption Studies with Trace Elements. Bioaccumulation of Surfactants.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 25th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533858
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153863
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Reviews
A reference for engineers, scientists, industrial hygienists, toxicologists, and environmental health and safety managers on human physiological responses to various forms of pollution. Includes discussions on asbestos, carcinogenic and mutagenic poisons, poison inhalation hazards, and a wide range of industrial poisons. International standards are driving companies to be more aggressive in dealing with environmental and health and safety issues. The topics include biological markers of early health effects in assessing the risk of cancer in people exposed to environmental carcinogens, asbestos exposure and the risk of lung cancer in urban populations, benzene toxico-kinetics in humans, the effects of acid precipitation on the environment and on human health, the genetic evaluation of pesticides in different short-term tests, cause of artifacts in sorption studies with trace elements, and the bio-accumulation of surfactants. Annotation c. by Book News, Inc., Portland, Or.