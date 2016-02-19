Advances in Engineering Plasticity and its Applications
1st Edition
Description
Classical plasticity is a well established domain of mechanics and engineering, providing the basis for many engineering structural design, manufacturing processes and natural phenomena. New important characteristics are emerging in the interdisciplinary approach of micro-, meso- and macro-mechanics, and through analysis, experiments and computation. The interaction of mechanics and materials scientists is introducing tremendous changes in the two disciplines, so that the possibility of materials being processed on the microscale to achieve the desired macroscopic properties is rapidly approaching. A comprehensive overview on the latest developments in both macroplasticity and microplasticity theories, their interactions and applications in various engineering disciplines such as solid mechanics, structural analysis and geo-mechanics, materials science and technology, and metal forming and machining, is given in this volume. Case studies written by international experts focus on aspects such as the applications of plasticity in interdisciplinary and non-conventional areas. The 150 papers provide a current and useful reference source on the latest advances for both research workers and engineers in the various fields of plasticity.
Table of Contents
(Abbreviated) I. Keynote Papers. Modelling the deformation of polycrystals: Explaining the length changes that take place during torsion testing (J.J. Jonas). Deformation mechanisms in impact energy absorbing components and materials (S.R. Reid). Concrete plasticity: macro and micro approaches (W.F. Chen). Contribution to the finite element modelling of three dimensional rolling (J.-L. Chenot et al.). The incorporation of an anisotropic yield locus derived from the crystallographic texture in FE modelling of forming (P. van Houtte et al.). Methodology and applications of mesoplasticity in manufacturing sciences (W.B. Lee, W. Yang). II. Constitutive Modelling. A consideration on yield criterion for sintered porous metals (J.J. Park). Two surface model for soils with induced anisotropy (N. Yasufuku et al.). III. Damage and Fracture. A damage model of fatigue analysis for Al alloy 2024-T3 (Y. Wei et al.). Experimental and computational models of the deformation of ceramic composites by micro-cracking (J.D. McCafferty, J.W. Hancock). IV. Dynamic and Visco-Plasticity. A technique to probe dynamic strain ageing (C.P. Ling et al.). Visco-plastic behaviour of SUS-304 stainless steel at ultra-high temperature (D.Y. Ju et al.). V. Crystal Plasticity. Anisotropic creep behaviour of textured Ti and Zr alloys (S. Nangalia, K.L. Murty). Mechanical anisotropy and crystallographic texture in TiAlMn alloy sheet (J.C. Britt et al.). VI. Numerical Methods. A benchmark for elastoplastic finite elements (H.S. Yu). VII. Structural Analysis and Geomechanics. Effect of strain-hardening on the behaviour of axially crushed cylindrical tubes (T.Y. Reddy, E. Zhang). Thermoelastoplastic and residual stresses in thick-walled cylindrical pressure vessels of strain hardening material (A. Loghman, M.A. Wahab). VIII. Forming and Machining. An analysis for axisymmetric extrusion including redundant work and strain-hardening (J. Chakrabarty). Generalization of the Marciniak-Kuczynski defect model for predicting forming limit diagrams (P. Van Houtte, L.S. Toth). Author index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 10th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598448
About the Editor
W.B. Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Construction and Land Use, Hong Kong Polytechnic, Hong Kong