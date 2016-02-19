Advances in Engineering Plasticity and its Applications

Classical plasticity is a well established domain of mechanics and engineering, providing the basis for many engineering structural design, manufacturing processes and natural phenomena. New important characteristics are emerging in the interdisciplinary approach of micro-, meso- and macro-mechanics, and through analysis, experiments and computation. The interaction of mechanics and materials scientists is introducing tremendous changes in the two disciplines, so that the possibility of materials being processed on the microscale to achieve the desired macroscopic properties is rapidly approaching. A comprehensive overview on the latest developments in both macroplasticity and microplasticity theories, their interactions and applications in various engineering disciplines such as solid mechanics, structural analysis and geo-mechanics, materials science and technology, and metal forming and machining, is given in this volume. Case studies written by international experts focus on aspects such as the applications of plasticity in interdisciplinary and non-conventional areas. The 150 papers provide a current and useful reference source on the latest advances for both research workers and engineers in the various fields of plasticity.