Advances in Energy Systems and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120149056, 9781483191294

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: Peter L. Auer David Douglas
eBook ISBN: 9781483191294
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 326
Description

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology: Volume 5 present articles that provides a critical review of specific topics within the general field of energy. It discusses the fuel cells for electric utility power generation. It addresses the classification of fuel cell technologies. Some of the topics covered in the book are the major components of the fuel cell; the phosphoric acid fuel cells; molten carbonate fuel cells; solid oxide fuel cells; electric utility fuel cell systems; and the integration within fuel cell power plants. The analysis of the solar ponds is covered. The operational problems with salt-gradient solar ponds are discussed. The text describes the membrane-stratified solar ponds. A study of the household demand for conservation is presented. A chapter is devoted to the construction of the insulation index. Another section focuses on the use of Box-Cox transform for both dependent and explanatory variables. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Fuel Cells for Electric Utility Power Generation

I. Introduction

II. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

III. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

IV. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

V. Electric Utility Fuel Cell Systems

References

Solar Ponds

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Salt-Gradient Solar Ponds: Basics

IV. Thermal Models of the Salt-Gradient Pond

V. Construction of the Salt-Gradient Pond

VI. Management of the Salt-Gradient Pond

VII. Shallow Solar Ponds

VIII. Alternative Nonconvective Solar Ponds

IX. Possible Applications

X. Economics

Nomenclature

References

The Demand for Home Insulation: A Study in the Household Demand for Conservation

I. Background

II. Specification

III. The Construction of the Insulation Index

IV. Estimation Problems

V. IOLS and Bootstrap Estimation Results

VI. Consistent Estimation

VII. Summary

Appendix A: Derivation of the Information Matrix for the IOLS

Appendix B: Listing of Additional Tables Used in Estimation

Appendix C: Derivation of the Information Matrix for the LIML Estimates of a Box-Cox-Transformed System

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191294

