Advances in Energy Systems and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 5
Advances in Energy Systems and Technology: Volume 5 present articles that provides a critical review of specific topics within the general field of energy. It discusses the fuel cells for electric utility power generation. It addresses the classification of fuel cell technologies. Some of the topics covered in the book are the major components of the fuel cell; the phosphoric acid fuel cells; molten carbonate fuel cells; solid oxide fuel cells; electric utility fuel cell systems; and the integration within fuel cell power plants. The analysis of the solar ponds is covered. The operational problems with salt-gradient solar ponds are discussed. The text describes the membrane-stratified solar ponds. A study of the household demand for conservation is presented. A chapter is devoted to the construction of the insulation index. Another section focuses on the use of Box-Cox transform for both dependent and explanatory variables. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Fuel Cells for Electric Utility Power Generation
I. Introduction
II. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
III. Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells
IV. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
V. Electric Utility Fuel Cell Systems
References
Solar Ponds
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Salt-Gradient Solar Ponds: Basics
IV. Thermal Models of the Salt-Gradient Pond
V. Construction of the Salt-Gradient Pond
VI. Management of the Salt-Gradient Pond
VII. Shallow Solar Ponds
VIII. Alternative Nonconvective Solar Ponds
IX. Possible Applications
X. Economics
Nomenclature
References
The Demand for Home Insulation: A Study in the Household Demand for Conservation
I. Background
II. Specification
III. The Construction of the Insulation Index
IV. Estimation Problems
V. IOLS and Bootstrap Estimation Results
VI. Consistent Estimation
VII. Summary
Appendix A: Derivation of the Information Matrix for the IOLS
Appendix B: Listing of Additional Tables Used in Estimation
Appendix C: Derivation of the Information Matrix for the LIML Estimates of a Box-Cox-Transformed System
References
Index
