Advances in Energy Systems and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 3
Advances in Energy Systems and Technology: Volume 3 present articles that provides a critical review of specific topics within the general field of energy. It discusses the energy conservation in transportation. It addresses all modes of transportation in its discussion. Some of the topics covered in the book are the role of natural gas in domestic energy supplies, the tight gas formation, Devonian gas resources, and the theory of gas flow in porous media, a review of gas production mechanism, and the estimates of economically recoverable gas. The analysis of the methane from coal seams is covered. The technology and economics of geopressured energy production is discussed. The text describes the geopressured aquifers. The Mexican gas imports are presented. A chapter is devoted to the production of synthetic gas. Another section focuses on the conversion of methane from coalbeds and the effect of gas porosity. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.
Unconventional Natural Gas
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Natural Gas in Domestic Energy Supplies
III. Overview of the Unconventional Natural Gas Resources
IV. Tight Gas
V. Devonian Shales
VI. Methane from Coal Seams
VII. Geopressured Aquifers
References
The French Nuclear Program
I. Introduction
II. General Energy Context of France
III. The Energy Policy of France
IV. Macroeconomic Impact of the Energy Policy
V. Penetration of Electricity and Nuclear Energy
VI. The French Nuclear Power Program
VII. Financial and Industrial Aspects
VIII. Radiological Protection and Safety
IX. The Fuel Cycle
X. Nuclear Fuel Cycle Requirements of the French Nuclear Power Program
XI. Breeders—The Future of Nuclear Power
XII. Conclusion
References
Energy Conversation in Transportation
I. Introduction
II. Heat Engine Development
III. Automotive Fuel Economy
IV. Air Transport Technology
V. Truck Efficiency Improvements
VI. Marine Efficiency Improvements
VII. Rail Efficiency Improvements
VIII. New Pipeline Technology
References
Index
