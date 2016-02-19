Advances in Energy Systems and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120149032, 9781483191270

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Peter Auer
eBook ISBN: 9781483191270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 324
Description

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology: Volume 3 present articles that provides a critical review of specific topics within the general field of energy. It discusses the energy conservation in transportation. It addresses all modes of transportation in its discussion. Some of the topics covered in the book are the role of natural gas in domestic energy supplies, the tight gas formation, Devonian gas resources, and the theory of gas flow in porous media, a review of gas production mechanism, and the estimates of economically recoverable gas. The analysis of the methane from coal seams is covered. The technology and economics of geopressured energy production is discussed. The text describes the geopressured aquifers. The Mexican gas imports are presented. A chapter is devoted to the production of synthetic gas. Another section focuses on the conversion of methane from coalbeds and the effect of gas porosity. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Unconventional Natural Gas

I. Introduction

II. The Role of Natural Gas in Domestic Energy Supplies

III. Overview of the Unconventional Natural Gas Resources

IV. Tight Gas

V. Devonian Shales

VI. Methane from Coal Seams

VII. Geopressured Aquifers

References

The French Nuclear Program

I. Introduction

II. General Energy Context of France

III. The Energy Policy of France

IV. Macroeconomic Impact of the Energy Policy

V. Penetration of Electricity and Nuclear Energy

VI. The French Nuclear Power Program

VII. Financial and Industrial Aspects

VIII. Radiological Protection and Safety

IX. The Fuel Cycle

X. Nuclear Fuel Cycle Requirements of the French Nuclear Power Program

XI. Breeders—The Future of Nuclear Power

XII. Conclusion

References

Energy Conversation in Transportation

I. Introduction

II. Heat Engine Development

III. Automotive Fuel Economy

IV. Air Transport Technology

V. Truck Efficiency Improvements

VI. Marine Efficiency Improvements

VII. Rail Efficiency Improvements

VIII. New Pipeline Technology

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191270

About the Editor

Peter Auer

