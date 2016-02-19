Advances in Energy Systems and Technology: Volume 3 present articles that provides a critical review of specific topics within the general field of energy. It discusses the energy conservation in transportation. It addresses all modes of transportation in its discussion. Some of the topics covered in the book are the role of natural gas in domestic energy supplies, the tight gas formation, Devonian gas resources, and the theory of gas flow in porous media, a review of gas production mechanism, and the estimates of economically recoverable gas. The analysis of the methane from coal seams is covered. The technology and economics of geopressured energy production is discussed. The text describes the geopressured aquifers. The Mexican gas imports are presented. A chapter is devoted to the production of synthetic gas. Another section focuses on the conversion of methane from coalbeds and the effect of gas porosity. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.