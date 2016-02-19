Advances in Energy Systems and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120149025, 9781483191263

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Authors: Peter Auer
eBook ISBN: 9781483191263
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 280
Description

Advances in Energy Systems and Technology, Volume 2, is intended to furnish a detailed and critical review of timely topics within the general field of energy. The breadth of coverage is greater than that generally found in journal review articles. Thus, the collection of chapters contained within this serial will serve as a valuable reference work for an extended period of time. The book contains four chapters and opens with a discussion of the development of solar power satellites. This is followed by separate chapters on sea thermal power; the direct use of solar energy; and the rationale, structure, and use of models for energy technology assessment.

This volume aims to continue attracting a wide audience, consisting of professional workers in the field, serious students at the graduate or advanced undergraduate level, as well as those policy analysts and energy planners who seek a more complete understanding of technical matters.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

The Development of Solar Power Satellites

I. Introduction

II. Availability of Solar Energy in Space

III. Technology Options for Solar Energy Conversion in Space

IV. Technology Options for Power Transmission to Earth

V. Space Transportation System

VI. Orbital Assembly and Maintenance

VII. SPS/Utility Power Pool Interface

VIII. SPS Impact Considerations

IX. SPS Development Program

X. Conclusions

References

Sea Thermal Power: Competitive Electricity and Chemicals from the Sea

I. Introduction

II. Operating Cycles

III. Environmental Impact

IV. Energy Transmission

V. The 100-MW Sea Solar Power Plant

VI. Other Sea Thermal Power Plants

VII. Economic Perspective

VIII. Development Program

IX. Program Cost

X. Outlook for the Future

References

Onsite Solar Energy Systems: Economics and Systen Design

I. Major Themes

II. A Method for Evaluating the Quantitative Worth of Solar Energy

III. The Design of Solar Equipment

IV. Basic Issues in Solar Design

V. Epilogue

Appendix

References

Models for Energy Technology Assessment

I. Introduction

II. The Evolution of Energy Technology Assessment Models

III. A Taxonomy for Energy Technology Assessment Models

IV. The Breeder Experience

V. The State of the Art of Energy Technology Assessment Modeling

References

Subject Index

About the Author

