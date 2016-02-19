Advances in Energy Systems and Technology, Volume 2, is intended to furnish a detailed and critical review of timely topics within the general field of energy. The breadth of coverage is greater than that generally found in journal review articles. Thus, the collection of chapters contained within this serial will serve as a valuable reference work for an extended period of time. The book contains four chapters and opens with a discussion of the development of solar power satellites. This is followed by separate chapters on sea thermal power; the direct use of solar energy; and the rationale, structure, and use of models for energy technology assessment.

This volume aims to continue attracting a wide audience, consisting of professional workers in the field, serious students at the graduate or advanced undergraduate level, as well as those policy analysts and energy planners who seek a more complete understanding of technical matters.