Advances in Energy Systems and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Advances in Energy Systems and Technology, Volume 2, is intended to furnish a detailed and critical review of timely topics within the general field of energy. The breadth of coverage is greater than that generally found in journal review articles. Thus, the collection of chapters contained within this serial will serve as a valuable reference work for an extended period of time. The book contains four chapters and opens with a discussion of the development of solar power satellites. This is followed by separate chapters on sea thermal power; the direct use of solar energy; and the rationale, structure, and use of models for energy technology assessment.
This volume aims to continue attracting a wide audience, consisting of professional workers in the field, serious students at the graduate or advanced undergraduate level, as well as those policy analysts and energy planners who seek a more complete understanding of technical matters.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
The Development of Solar Power Satellites
I. Introduction
II. Availability of Solar Energy in Space
III. Technology Options for Solar Energy Conversion in Space
IV. Technology Options for Power Transmission to Earth
V. Space Transportation System
VI. Orbital Assembly and Maintenance
VII. SPS/Utility Power Pool Interface
VIII. SPS Impact Considerations
IX. SPS Development Program
X. Conclusions
References
Sea Thermal Power: Competitive Electricity and Chemicals from the Sea
I. Introduction
II. Operating Cycles
III. Environmental Impact
IV. Energy Transmission
V. The 100-MW Sea Solar Power Plant
VI. Other Sea Thermal Power Plants
VII. Economic Perspective
VIII. Development Program
IX. Program Cost
X. Outlook for the Future
References
Onsite Solar Energy Systems: Economics and Systen Design
I. Major Themes
II. A Method for Evaluating the Quantitative Worth of Solar Energy
III. The Design of Solar Equipment
IV. Basic Issues in Solar Design
V. Epilogue
Appendix
References
Models for Energy Technology Assessment
I. Introduction
II. The Evolution of Energy Technology Assessment Models
III. A Taxonomy for Energy Technology Assessment Models
IV. The Breeder Experience
V. The State of the Art of Energy Technology Assessment Modeling
References
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191263