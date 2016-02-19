Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 74

J.C. Richard, D. Riou, and M. Vittot, Low-Light-Level TV with Image Intensifier Tubes and CCDs. H. Rougeot and P. Girard, Low-Light-Level TV with II/CCD Coupled Devices: Relative Merits of Different Approaches. L.K. van Geest, LLL-TV Sensors with 18 mm Useful Input Diagonal Using Demagnifying Image Intensifiers. P.R. Tomkins, A Fibre-Optically Coupled Intensified CCD Camera System. L. Boskma, A. Bakker, J.A.C. Cochrane, and K.W.J. Stoop, A 3-Stage 80:7 mm Image Intensifier Combination for the CERN UA2 Scintillating Fibre Detector. T.J. Norton, R.W. Airey, B.L. Morgan, P.D. Read, and J.R. Powell, A 40 mm MCP Intensifier for Photon Counting. R.G. Hier, W. Zheng, E.A. Beaver, C.E. McIlwain, and G.W. Schmidt, Development of a CCD-Digicon Detector System. B.W. Noel, M.R. Cates, and L.A. Franks, Increased Gain of Channel Intensifier Tues by Pulsed Biasing. N. Koshida and Y. Kiuchi, Influence of Output Electron Energy Distribution of Microchannel Plates on the Resolution of Image Intensifiers. K. Oba, H. Kume, K. Wakamon, and K. Nakatsugawa, MCP-PMTs as Ultra-Fast Wide-Band and Infrared-Sensitive Detectors. O.H.W. Siegmund, C.J. Hailey, R.E. Stewart, and J.H. Lupton, Performance of a Photo-Counting Microchannel Plate Intensifier with Wedge and Strip Image Readout. D.N. Qu and J.C. Dainty, A Multichannel Detector for Photon Correlation. G.T. Reynolds, A. Eisen, A.J. Walton, and L.A. Crum, Application of Image Intensifier-Vidicon Systems to Low-Light-Level Phenomena in Physics and Biology. C.D. Mackay, Cooled CCD Systems for Biomedical and Other Applications. G. Wlirick, G. Leliivre, L. Renard, B. Servan, D. Horville, J. Fromage, J.M. Le Flohic, and D. Bauduin, Utilisation Astronomique de la Camera Electronique Grand Champ--II. D. McMullan, Image Recording in Electron Microscopy. H. Harada, Y. Endo, C. Tanuma, M. Iesaka, Y. Egawa, H. Nozaki, S. Uya, S. Sanada, A. Furukawa, and S. Manabe, A 1/2-Inch 792 (H) X 492 (V) Pixel Colour Synchro Vision CCD Image. L. Bergonzi, M. Lemonier, and M. Petit, Thinned Rear-Face Electron-Bombarded FT CCDs for LLL TV Imaging. J.L. Coutures and G. Boucharlat, A 2 X 2 048 Pixel Bilinear CCD Array for Spectroscopy (TH 7832 CD2). G.R. Carruthers, H.M. Heckathorn, C.B. Opal, E.B. Jenkins, and J.L. Lowrance, Development of EBCCD Cameras for the Far Ultraviolet. I.S. McLean, Recent Developments in Solid-State Arrays for Infrared Astronomy. R.T. Eagles, W. Sibbett, W.E. Sleat, and D.R. Walker, Multiple-Frame UV/X-Ray Picosecond Framing Camera. S. Majumdar, P.Y. Key, M. Ya Schelev, Y. Surdyuchenko, W. Seka, M.C. Richardson, P. Yaanimagi, and R. Keck, Evaluation of PV001 and P-100 Tubes for Multiple-Channel Streak Cameras. S. Majumdar, P.Y. Key, V. Platonov, and A. Ridgley, Evaluation of a Photon-Counting Streak Camera with CCD Recording. Y. Kiuchi, N. Koshida, and T. Sakusabe, A New Method for Observing High-Speed Luminous Phenomena. B.E. Dashevsky, V.A. Podvyaznikov, A.M. Prokhorov, A.V. Prokhindeev, and V.K. Chevokin, An X-Ray Streak Tube with Demountable Photocathodes. V.V. Ludikov, A.M. Prokhorov, and V.K. Chevokin, A. Subnanosecond Multi-Framing Camera. K. Oba, M. Ito, M. Yamaguchi, and M. Tanaka, CsI (Na) Scintillation Plate with High Spatial Resolution. Y. Hatanaka, S.G. Meikle, Y. Tomita, and T. Takabayashi, X-Ray Imaging Sensor Using a CdTe/a-Si:H Heterojunction. H. Rougeot, B. Munier, G. Roziere, and P. Prieur-Drevon, Low-Noise Solid-State Linear Detectors for Large-Field-of-View X-Ray Radiology. R.H. Templer, S.M. Grune, and E.F. Eikenberry, An Image-Intensified CCD Area X-Ray Detector for Use with Synchroton Radiation. U.W. Arndt and G.A. in't Veld, Further Developments of an X-Ray Television Detector. E.H. Roberts, I.R. Tuohy, and M.R. Dopita, Development of Large-Format Photon-Counting Array Detectors for the Lyman Ultraviolet Space Telescope. M. Fouassier, V. Duchenois, J. Dietz, E. Guillemet, and M. Lemonier, Image Intensifier Tubes with Intagliated Screens. Y. Aramaki, Photocathodes on Polycrystalline CsI/Na. P. Dolizy, F. GrolSre, and M. Lemonier, High Performance with Trialkaline Antimonide Photocathodes. C.W. Bates, Jr., Q.Y. Chen, and N.V. Alexander, Relationship between Microstructure and Photoelectric Quantum Yield (PQY) of S 1 Photoemitting Surfaces. E.A. Beaver, L. Acton, D. Doliber, E. Dozier, and H. Wenzel, S 20 Photocathode Stability Considerations. F. Schauer, M. Jedlicka, and J. Kocka, Physical Model and Optimization of a Heterostructure Vidicon Target Based on Amorphous Hydrogenated Silicon. T. Kawai, K. Suga, K. Muramatsu, T. Otaka, K. Atsumi, and R. Nishida, A New Extended Infrared Vidicon. K. Tanioka, J. Yamazaki, K. Shidara, K. Taketoshi, and T. Kawamura, Avalanche-Mode Amorphous Selenium Photoconductive Target for Camera Tube. H. Rougeot and J.-L. Ricaud, An Electrostatic Deflection, Electromagnetic Focusing Pick-Up Tube for High-Definition Television. V. Rysanek, Surface Temperature Measurement of Small Objects by the Microthermovision Technique. J.R. Howorth, Anti Veiling Glare Windows for Third-Generation Image Intensifiers. R.P. Randall and B. Wild, The Design of the Image Intensifier for the Faint Object Camera of NASA's Space Telescope. R.W. Airey, T.J. Norton, B.L. Morgan, P.D. Read, and J.L.A. Fordham, Evaluation of Photon-Event-Counting Intensifiers. W. Mueller, Calculations of the Electron Optics of Image Intensifiers Taking Account of Deviations from Rotational Symmetry. M.F. Calitz, A.G. du Toit, and C.F. van Huyssteen, Optimization of the Imaging Properties of an Image Inverter Tube. J.L. Lowrance and C.J. Joseph, XUV Image Sensor for Rowland-Circle Spectrographs. V. Jares, Properties of Imaging Electron-Optical Systems for Image Tubes. J.M. Woznicki, Numerical Evaluation of Spread and Transfer Functions for Image Intensifiers with Polychromatic Illumination. Index.