Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120146642, 9780080577296

Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 64A

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Brian Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9780080577296
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 298
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
231.00
196.35
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080577296

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Brian Morgan Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Blackett Laboratory, Imperial College, University of London, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.