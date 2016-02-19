Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 26
1st Edition
Serial Editors: L. Marton Claire Marton
eBook ISBN: 9780080576886
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 438
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080576886
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
L. Marton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C.
Claire Marton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Smithsonian Institution Washington, D. C.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.