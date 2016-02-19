Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 5
1st Edition
Serial Editors: L. Marton
eBook ISBN: 9780080576664
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 419
Details
- No. of pages:
- 419
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1953
- Published:
- 1st January 1953
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080576664
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
L. Marton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.