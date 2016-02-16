Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483283883, 9781483285108

Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Patrick S. Mariano
eBook ISBN: 9781483285108
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Page Count: 232
Description

Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry, Volume 4 presents the reaction mechanisms involving the movement of single electrons. This book discusses the electron transfer reactions in organic, biochemical, organometallic, and excited state systems. Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the photochemical behavior of two classes of sulfonium salt derivatives. This text then examines the parameters that control the efficiencies for radical ion pair formation. Other chapters consider the progress in the development of parameters that control the dynamics and reaction pathways for radical ion pairs produced by the diffusional quenching of photoexcited molecules. This book discusses as well the criteria for distinguishing concerted from stepwise mechanisms in electrochemical and homogeneous reductive cleavage reactions in polar solvents. The final chapter deals with excited-state chemical transformation, particularly on photoinduced SET reactions in which amines and related substances serve as electron donors. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and electrochemists.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Intramolecular Photochemical Electron Transfer (Pet)-Induced Bond Cleavage Reactions in Some Sulfonium Salt Derivatives

Dynamics for the Formation and Decay of Radical Ion Pairs Formed Through Excited-State Electron Transfer Reactions Dissociative Electron Transfer

Photoinduced Electron Transfer Chemistry Of Amines and Related Electron Donors

Index


Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483285108

Patrick S. Mariano

