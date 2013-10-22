Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483100937

Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Patrick S. Mariano
eBook ISBN: 9781483100937
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry, Volume 3 presents studies that discuss findings in the various aspects of electron chemistry. The book is comprised of four chapters; each chapter reviews a work that tackles an issue in electron transfer chemistry. Chapter 1 discusses the photoinduced electron transfer in flexible biaryl donor-acceptor molecules. Chapter 2 tackles light-induced electron transfer in inorganic systems in homogeneous and heterogeneous phases. The book also covers internal geometry relaxation effects on electron transfer rates of amino-centered systems. The sequential electron transfer reactions catalyzed by cytochrome p-450 enzymes are also dealt with. The text will be of great use to researchers interested in the field of electron transfer chemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Photoinduced Electron Transfer in Flexible Biaryl Donor-Acceptor Molecules

Light-Induced Electron Transfer in Inorganic Systems in Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Phases

Internal Geometry Relaxation Effects on Electron Transfer Rates of Amino Centered Systems

Sequential Electron Transfer Reactions Catalyzed by Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483100937

About the Editor

Patrick S. Mariano

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.