Advances in Electron Transfer Chemistry, Volume 3 presents studies that discuss findings in the various aspects of electron chemistry. The book is comprised of four chapters; each chapter reviews a work that tackles an issue in electron transfer chemistry. Chapter 1 discusses the photoinduced electron transfer in flexible biaryl donor-acceptor molecules. Chapter 2 tackles light-induced electron transfer in inorganic systems in homogeneous and heterogeneous phases. The book also covers internal geometry relaxation effects on electron transfer rates of amino-centered systems. The sequential electron transfer reactions catalyzed by cytochrome p-450 enzymes are also dealt with. The text will be of great use to researchers interested in the field of electron transfer chemistry.
List of Contributors
Photoinduced Electron Transfer in Flexible Biaryl Donor-Acceptor Molecules
Light-Induced Electron Transfer in Inorganic Systems in Homogeneous and Heterogeneous Phases
Internal Geometry Relaxation Effects on Electron Transfer Rates of Amino Centered Systems
Sequential Electron Transfer Reactions Catalyzed by Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
