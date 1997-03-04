Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D.M. Eissenstat and R.D. Yanai, The Ecology of Root Lifespan. P.J.A. Burt and D.E. Pedgley, Nocturnal Insect Migration: Effects of Local Winds. P. Lavelle, Faunal Activities and Soil Processes: Adaptive Strategies that Determine Ecosystem Function. P. LaVelle, Faunal Activities and Soil Processes: Adaptive Strategies that Determine Ecosystem Function. L.L. Handley and C.M. Scrimgeour, Terrestrial Plant Ecology and 15N Natural Abundance: The Present Limits to Interpretation for Uncultivated Systems with Original Data from a Scottish Old Field. M.G. Ryan, D. Binkley, and J.H. Fownes, Age-Related Decline in Forest Productivity. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
This volume contains papers highlighting the diverse interests of modern ecologists. Areas covered range from physiological and evolutionary ecology to ecosystem ecology. Papers address the longevity of roots, the importance of wind dispersal to the population ecology of nocturnal insects, the different functions of soil fauna, 15N abundance in an old field ecosystem and forest productivity. This volume will be essential for all ecologists.
Readership
Ecologists; researchers in environmental, marine, and plant science.
Reviews
@qu:Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology. @source:--NATURE @qu:This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field. @source:--PHYTOLOGIA
