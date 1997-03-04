Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139279, 9780080567112

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Dave Nedwell Alastair Fitter
eBook ISBN: 9780080567112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th March 1997
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
168.30
220.00
187.00
135.00
114.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

D.M. Eissenstat and R.D. Yanai, The Ecology of Root Lifespan. P.J.A. Burt and D.E. Pedgley, Nocturnal Insect Migration: Effects of Local Winds. P. Lavelle, Faunal Activities and Soil Processes: Adaptive Strategies that Determine Ecosystem Function. P. LaVelle, Faunal Activities and Soil Processes: Adaptive Strategies that Determine Ecosystem Function. L.L. Handley and C.M. Scrimgeour, Terrestrial Plant Ecology and 15N Natural Abundance: The Present Limits to Interpretation for Uncultivated Systems with Original Data from a Scottish Old Field. M.G. Ryan, D. Binkley, and J.H. Fownes, Age-Related Decline in Forest Productivity. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

This volume contains papers highlighting the diverse interests of modern ecologists. Areas covered range from physiological and evolutionary ecology to ecosystem ecology. Papers address the longevity of roots, the importance of wind dispersal to the population ecology of nocturnal insects, the different functions of soil fauna, 15N abundance in an old field ecosystem and forest productivity. This volume will be essential for all ecologists.

Readership

Ecologists; researchers in environmental, marine, and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567112

Reviews

@qu:Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology. @source:--NATURE @qu:This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field. @source:--PHYTOLOGIA

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Dave Nedwell Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.