Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
D. Binkley and D. Richter, Nutrient Cycles and H+ Budgets of Forest Ecosystems.
R. Buckley, Ant-Plant-Homopteran Interactions.
R.J. Hobbs and C.H. Gimingham, Vegetation, Fire and Herbivore Interactions in Heathland.
E.N.G. Joosse and H.A. Verhoff, Developments in Ecophysiological Research on Soil Invertebrates.
E. Kuno, Principles of Predator-Prey Interaction in Theoretical, Experimental and Natural Population Systems.
Description
Advances in Ecological Research, first published in 1962, is one of Academic Press's most successful and prestigious series. In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the serial has an Impact Factor of 9.6, with a half life of 10.0 years, placing it 1st in the highly competitive category of Ecology. The Editors have always striven to provide a wide range of top-quality papers on all aspects of ecology, such as animal/plant, physiology/population/community, landscape and ecosystem ecology. Eclectic volumes in the serial are supplemented by thematic volumes on such topics as Estuaries and Ancient Lakes. Now edited by Dr Hal Caswell, of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Advances in Ecological Research continues to publish topical and important reviews, interpreting ecology as widely as in the past, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of the field.
Readership
Ecologists and biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 343
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567006
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA
About the Serial Volume Editors
A. MacFayden Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Derry, Northern Ireland
E. Ford Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.