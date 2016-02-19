Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
P.G. Jarvis and K.G. McNaughton, Stomatal Control of Transpiration: Scaling up from Leaf to Region.
S.P. Courtney, The Ecology of Pierid Butterflies: Dynamics and Interactions.
M.E. Harmon, J.F. Franklin, F.J. Swanson, P. Sollins, S.V. Gregory, J.D. Lattin, N.H. Anderson, S.P. Cline, N.G. Aumen, J.R. Sedell, G.W. Lienkaemper, K. Cromack, Jr., and K.W. Cummins, Ecology of Coarse Woody Debris in Temperate Ecosystems.
K.A. Vogt, C.C. Grier, and D.J. Vogt, Production, Turnover, and Nutrient Dynamics of Above- and Below-ground Detritus of World Forests.
R. Hartenstein, Earthworm Biotechnology and Global Biogeochemistry. Each chapter includes references. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Jarvis and McNaughton provide a cogent example of the impact of physiological studies in ecology. The study of transpiration is of basic importance in botany and their paper shows how the often conflicting conclusions reached by physiological ecologists and micrometeorologists may be reconciled. Courtney's analysis of Pereid butterfly ecology looks at the various evolutionary strategies adopted by the butterflies, their food plants and their predators and parasites. Franklin and his colleagues have distilled years of research on the decomposition of woody debris into a comprehensive treatment of both the nature and importance of this process in a variety of environments. Vogt and her colleagues also deal with an aspect of decomposition, focusing instead on the importance of the death and decay of root material. Finally, Hartenstein presents a lively discussion on the serious consequences of soil organic carbon deficiency. Combining man made organic waste and earthworm based biotechnology might help in managing carbon poor soils.**FROM THE PREFACE: Over recent years physiological plant ecology has been one of the most active areas of ecological research. It offers a prospect of explaining community function in terms of how the physiological properties of individual plants relate to patterns of microclimate generated in the community itself. However, the strategies of investigation and measurement techniques of the physiological ecologist frequently require very detailed work on just small amounts of material. Providing an integrated assessment of community function from such investigations may not be straightforward.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566993
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series "This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE
About the Serial Volume Editors
A. MacFayden Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Derry, Northern Ireland
E. Ford Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.